Nelson Sheriff's Office: Man arrested on attempted murder and other charges

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection with a Jan. 22 incident involving a shots fired call in Arrington.

Deputies responded in the 300 block of Jones Creek Lane in Arrington the evening of Jan. 22, according to the department's official Facebook page. A week later, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page said Jonah Junior Meredith III, 52, had been taken into custody without incident.

Meredith is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault and one count each of malicious wounding, firing at an occupied vehicle, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, using a firearm in commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Meredith also faces charges unrelated to the Jan. 22 incident, according to the Sheriff's Office, which include seven counts of violation of felony probation and one count of assault.

The investigation is active and no further information is being released at this time, according to law enforcement officials.

— Justin Faulconer

