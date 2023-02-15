Nelson County Public Schools Superintendent Amanda Hester took time during a recent school board meeting to address a problem she said the division’s administration is taking very seriously.

“I do want to acknowledge that we are seeing an uptick in vapes at our schools, our secondary schools are really battling this. And we’re starting to see that transition where it’s not just tobacco, it’s THC,” Hester said Feb. 9.

“Our administrators, this is what they’re dealing with on a daily basis. This is what monopolizes their time.”

E-cigarettes or vapes produce an aerosol by heating a liquid that usually contains nicotine, which users inhale. Vapes can also deliver marijuana or other drugs and can be made to look like regular cigarettes, pens, USB sticks and items.

Through conversations with superintendents across the state, Hester said she’s learned vaping in schools is not only a concern in Nelson County or Virginia but nationwide.

In October 2022 the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported that of 2.55 million U.S. middle and high schoolers surveyed, 14.1% of high school students and 3.3% of middle school students had used e-cigarettes within a month of the survey.

Among those youth who said they currently use e-cigarettes, 27.6% used them daily and 42.3% had used them 20 out of the past 30 days.

Hester noted e-cigarettes can have fruity aromas not typically associated with tobacco.

Of the youth who reported e-cigarette use in the national study, 84% used flavored cigarettes. Overall the most-used flavors were fruit (69.1%); candy, desserts, or other sweets (38.3%); followed by mint and menthol flavors.

Nicotine is highly addictive and can harm the developing adolescent brain, according to the CDC.

“I ask, I urge, our families to get involved and to have these conversations with their students and to have these honest conversations initiated,” Hester said. “Don’t wait for your student to come talk to you about it, initiate these conversations because we’re seeing it.”

“It’s all student demographics, it’s all pockets of students, all course levels of students, it’s all throughout the county in different pockets of geography. So if you’re thinking it’s not here, it’s not mine, go have a conversation because chances are your student has seen or heard the impact of this.”