Nelson supervisor, state delegate candidates address issues at forum

Delegate candidates addressed whether they would advocate for school vouchers, and if they support a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schools. Fariss said he would support school vouchers because every student is at a different place in their learning. Avoli said the backbone of American education has always been public education, and he would support school vouchers under one condition: that special needs students have their vouchers accepted at other public and private schools.

Moses said rural schools in Central Virginia have been suffering, with many structures having holes in the roofs, or asbestos. He said school vouchers “stand only to take more money away from our rural schools that desperately need more investment,” and echoed Avoli’s comment that public schools were the backbone of the country. To that end, Moses said he would work to invest in schools, and said vouchers were not the way to do that.

Wolf said he wanted to invest everything possible into public education.

Responses were mixed on a vaccine mandate for children. Fariss said he was vaccinated against COVID-19, as was his wife, and they had lost a friend to the virus. However, he said he felt mandating the vaccine for children was a step too far and felt not enough was known about the vaccines yet.