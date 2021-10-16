Nelson supervisor, state delegate candidates address issues at forum

Candidates for the Virginia House of Delegates 59th and 20th districts and the Nelson County Board of Supervisors participated in a candidates forum Oct. 14 at the Rockfish Valley Community Center, an event organized by the Nelson County Chamber of Commerce and the Nelson County Homebuilders Association.
The forum was divided into two parts, starting with a series of questions for candidates who were asked several questions pertaining to their respective districts and Nelson County, addressing a few key issues and how each individual planned to approach them.
Del. Matt Fariss, R-59th, and his opponent, Benjamin Moses, a Democrat, were joined on stage by Del. John Avoli, R-20th, and his opponent, Randall Wolf, a Democrat. Delegate candidates were first asked what steps they would take to ensure a business-friendly environment in Nelson County.
Fariss said business owners should have restrictions reduced on their operations, many of which came due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he would work to ease those restrictions.
Avoli said a “common sense approach is paramount.” Most businesses, he said, did not mind regulations but want common sense ones.
Moses, a military veteran and intensive care unit doctor, said the pandemic is the largest factor impacting businesses, from the workforce size to supply chains. Because of these variables, the government has held off on investing some tax dollars, and Moses said that money should be invested in Nelson County to create a sustainable business environment while teaching businesses and schools how to be safe opening up during a pandemic.
Wolf said supporting business starts with helping families in the area by prioritizing affordable housing, broadband access, affordable healthcare, and good education.
Delegate candidates were asked how they planned to work across the party aisle to represent all their constituents’ best interests in Richmond.
Fariss said his past 10 years as delegate and his involvement with various committees have taught him how to "sit down and work with, listen to both sides," and have fair and honest discussions about issues, setting aside personal views.
Moses said he would commit himself to getting to an answer on important issues.
"I just figure out what the problem is, and get to work," he said. "I’m here to work for all of you."
Wolf, who previously worked in journalism, said he had to tuck away his personal feelings in that field. Over the years, he said his personal political views have evolved, and he holds respect for friends and colleagues who are both Republicans and Democrats. Wolf said “creative collaboration and empowering the expert” is the key to effectiveness and success in Richmond and how he hopes to govern.
Avoli, a co-founder of the Commonwealth Caucus comprised of Democrats and Republicans, said he always tried to reach across the aisle to work past personal differences on behalf of constituents. An example is the state budget as Avoli said he agreed with about 90% of it and would not refuse to pass it because of the 10% he did not agree with.
Delegate candidates addressed whether they would advocate for school vouchers, and if they support a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schools. Fariss said he would support school vouchers because every student is at a different place in their learning. Avoli said the backbone of American education has always been public education, and he would support school vouchers under one condition: that special needs students have their vouchers accepted at other public and private schools.
Moses said rural schools in Central Virginia have been suffering, with many structures having holes in the roofs, or asbestos. He said school vouchers “stand only to take more money away from our rural schools that desperately need more investment,” and echoed Avoli’s comment that public schools were the backbone of the country. To that end, Moses said he would work to invest in schools, and said vouchers were not the way to do that.
Wolf said he wanted to invest everything possible into public education.
Responses were mixed on a vaccine mandate for children. Fariss said he was vaccinated against COVID-19, as was his wife, and they had lost a friend to the virus. However, he said he felt mandating the vaccine for children was a step too far and felt not enough was known about the vaccines yet.
Avoli likewise said he and his spouse were vaccinated, but he believes parents know what is best for their children, and therefore did not think mandatory vaccinations would be appropriate.
Moses said he has worked as an ICU doctor for the last 19 months where he has taken care of some of the sickest people he has ever seen. He said the science behind the COVID-19 vaccines were based on 20 years of research and development, and the technology is not "new" as some claim it is.
"We have more data about this vaccine than any other vaccine in the history of mankind," Moses said.
Wolf said students are already required to have certain vaccinations to enter school. He did support a vaccine mandate for COVID-19, saying he hoped to see staff and student vaccine mandates in place by 2022 or 2023 particularly to help prevent children from transmitting the virus to their parents and grandparents.
“I’m going to follow science and the doctors,” Wolf said. “We really need to be good neighbors.”
Board of Supervisors candidates
Supervisor candidates took the stage next and included Jesse Rutherford, East District incumbent; Tommy Harvey, North District incumbent; Mary Cunningham, challenging Harvey for the North District seat; Ernie Reed, Central District incumbent; and Pamela Brice, challenging Reed for the Central District seat.
Incumbents said broadband expansion in Nelson during their last terms is an accomplishment they are proud of and hope to see continue to grow. Another priority shared by candidates was to get the county’s comprehensive plan moving, which a few questions tied into.
School-related issues, affordable housing, and goals to increase recreational opportunities and draw in young families and businesses to the county dominated the discussions.
Candidates were asked if they support the Renaissance Ridge project, a high-density development proposed in the Wintergreen area some Nelson residents have reportedly expressed disapproval of, in addition to traffic concerns.
Reed said this project was added to the county’s comprehensive plan 15 years ago, but is still in conceptual stages. It has the potential to be something great, or something "not so great" for the county, he said.
"The devil will always be in the details," he said, adding the vision for Nelson may have changed since this project was added to the comprehensive plan.
Brice concurred that more research could be conducted on the project, but said she ultimately did not believe the development would be in the county's best interest. Brice said Nelson does not have the infrastructure to support a high-density development like Renaissance Ridge and is concerned with impact to Virginia 151.
“High density will change the character of Nellysford forever. I don’t know about you guys, but I kind of like it the way it is,” she said.
Harvey said he doesn't support the project. He acknowledged affordable housing is a need in the county, but added something like Renaissance Ridge is not the answer.
"I’m ready to do some things, but that’s not one of them," he said.
Cunningham said she did not know yet where she firmly stood on the matter. She said housing is needed within the county for young families and retirees, and the market is now more ideal for developers expressing interest in the project. She said she understood traffic concerns about Virginia 151, but "growth will come whether you want it to or not, so the best thing to do is get ahead of it and start to plan for it."
Rutherford said the Renaissance Ridge project is mainly just rumors at the moment, and the plan could evolve "10 more times" before ever reaching the board of supervisors for action, and until more research and paperwork comes in it is hard to make a decision. He said he supports bringing affordable housing to Nelson County.
On affordable housing, Rutherford said more by-right subdivision rights for farmland is needed, which would make it easier for landowners to subdivide a half-acre or acre of their land to let someone build on, citing the U.S. 29 corridor and Schuyler areas as targets. He added partnering with community businesses and industries on affordable housing endeavors would be beneficial.
Cunningham said she noticed the abundance of short-term rentals in Nelson County and wants to examine this trend to see whether it helps or hurts the community.
Harvey said he sees "a lot of scenarios" in this topic but large subdivisions are not the answer. Like Rutherford, he agreed he wants to make it easier for landowners to be able to subdivide part of their property if desired.
Brice said she felt everyone agreed the county needs affordable housing, and she would start by working to bring more businesses into the area — particularly small businesses.
Reed circled back to Cunningham’s observation of short-term rentals trending in Nelson. He said he believed there should be limits on such properties, because permanent housing is more needed. Reed said the county is in a good financial situation and having retired much debt, the county is eligible for low interest loans, which could present an opportunity to create a business park in the county's southern area.
When asked how supervisors planned to address declining enrollment and underutilization of school buildings, Cunningham and Rutherford said a major factor was the need to attract young families to Nelson County — an issue that partly ties into the affordable housing matter, and bringing more businesses to the area. Increasing funding to the public schools was another priority mentioned, and Rutherford added he wants to bolster career and technical education training opportunities.
Brice said the board of supervisors should be "an active participant with the school board," and also work to connect additional community organizations and boards with the schools to provide needed services and communication. Harvey said the most important job a board of supervisors can do is to fund public schools, and although supervisors do not run the school board, he said it could offer guidance and suggestions.
When asked if they support a proposed gross receipts tax, which would impose a tax on every $100 made in gross profits by various contractors, businesses, and services, candidates all expressed opposition to the notion.
Cunningham and Reed said they could not claim to be familiar with the tax, but from what they heard of it, they would not support it.
"If it doesn’t support building communities, then no," Cunningham said.
Harvey said "all businesses are created differently," and a gross receipts tax would not work as a one-size-fits-all.
Candidates were asked if they support a community pool in Nelson and each said they do. Harvey said adding this amenity would move the county a step toward being more competitive in recreational offerings, and he would seek to locate the pool in a central location. Candidates said they would look to loans, grants, business partners, and possible federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to foot the bill for a community pool.
In closing, Cunningham urged Nelson County residents to come out and get involved in the process of growing their community by attending county board meetings and finding other ways to take part in bringing visions to fruition together.