Nelson supervisors adopt firearm policy for animal control officers

In a 4-1 vote, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 13 adopted a firearm policy for animal control officers.

The policy was adopted months after supervisors allocated $3,000 in fiscal year 2021 for the animal control department to carry firearms and to provide staff with required training. South District Supervisor Robert “Skip” Barton was one of two supervisors to vote against the department carrying firearms back in June and was the lone no vote on the policy last week.

County Administrator Steve Carter recommended the board’s approval and said the county’s attorney and Nelson County Sheriff David Hill support it.

According to county documents, the policy’s purpose is to provide animal control officers with guidelines regarding the safe and proper use of firearms in addition to maintenance, safety and qualification requirements related to department-issued firearms.

“Performance of the ACO function raises the possibility that at some given time and under circumstances of necessity officers may be called upon to utilize their firearm to defend themselves or members of the public in performance of their duties. This policy is to provide officers with the guidance necessary to prevent the inappropriate use of firearms,” the policy reads.