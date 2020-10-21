Nelson supervisors adopt firearm policy for animal control officers

In a 4-1 vote, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 13 adopted a firearm policy for animal control officers.
The policy was adopted months after supervisors allocated $3,000 in fiscal year 2021 for the animal control department to carry firearms and to provide staff with required training. South District Supervisor Robert “Skip” Barton was one of two supervisors to vote against the department carrying firearms back in June and was the lone no vote on the policy last week.
County Administrator Steve Carter recommended the board’s approval and said the county’s attorney and Nelson County Sheriff David Hill support it.
According to county documents, the policy’s purpose is to provide animal control officers with guidelines regarding the safe and proper use of firearms in addition to maintenance, safety and qualification requirements related to department-issued firearms.
“Performance of the ACO function raises the possibility that at some given time and under circumstances of necessity officers may be called upon to utilize their firearm to defend themselves or members of the public in performance of their duties. This policy is to provide officers with the guidance necessary to prevent the inappropriate use of firearms,” the policy reads.
Animal control officers are required to successfully complete the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office’s firearms qualification course and must keep such qualifications up to date.
A report must be filed any time an animal control officer unholsters his or her weapon in the line of duty. In the event that an animal control officer discharges a weapon during the performance of their duties, they are required to notify the sheriff’s office on the number of shots fired and the location.
The policy also outlines steps for when an investigation is performed by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office in response to a weapon being used against another person in the line of duty, regardless of resulting in possible death or injury.
Should an animal control officer perceive an imminent or escalating threat, the sheriff’s office should be contacted immediately for assistance. The policy states animal control officers are not sworn law enforcement officers.
Animal control officers are prohibited from using firearms as a means to dispatch injured or sick wildlife or euthanizing injured or sick companion animals and livestock, the policy states.
