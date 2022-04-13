Nelson supervisors agree to give schools extra $1.5 million

Nelson County Public Schools can expect to receive $1.5 million more in county funds than the $15.6 million the county contributed to the schools budget in fiscal year 2022.

The school board requested a $19 million contribution from the county for fiscal year 2023, a $3.4 million increase from the current budget. The board of supervisors reached a consensus on how much to fund the schools and wrapped up planning for its 2022-2023 budget at an April 5 meeting.

The schools’ increased request is largely driven by proposed increases to teacher and support staff salaries. The school board intends to establish a $20 hourly minimum wage for support staff and to make adjustments to the higher end of teacher seniority scales. The salaries of teachers who’ve worked with the division longer currently fall far behind the division’s competitive starting salary in state rankings; adjustments to the salary scales are a major priority for the school board.

With Supervisors Ernie Reed and Skip Barton arguing for an increase of $2.5 million to $3.2 million but David Parr, Tommy Harvey and Jesse Rutherford arguing for $1 million to $1.5 million, the board reached a consensus to fund the schools an extra $1.5 million beyond its fiscal year 2022 contribution.

Over the course of the meeting, the board concluded fully funding the schools’ $3.4 million requested increase would require an increase to the advertised real estate tax rate in addition to the use of $2.2 million of unallocated funds from the county’s recurring contingency and an increase to the transient occupancy tax. The board reached a consensus at its March 15 meeting to advertise a real estate tax rate decreased from 72 cents per $100 of assessed value to 65 cents based on an inflated 2022 real estate assessment. Rutherford said fully funding the request would require increasing the rate to 69 cents.

“At this point the question is, how much do we want the taxpayer of Nelson to be contributing to this particular budget request?” Rutherford asked.

Reed said an investment in school staff at all levels is an investment in the county, “not just to the students’ needs, not just to the teachers in terms of their quality of life, not just the administration and not just the support staff who are living just below, just at or just above the poverty level.”

“I see nothing extravagant in what they’ve asked for in terms of their salary increases,” Reed added.

Barton reiterated his support for full funding.

“We serve the taxpayer but we also serve the nonvoting public, which is the children. Education, high-quality education, is a necessity. Now there is a cost to that. We have to recognize that cost,” he said.

“I don’t think we have a choice,” Barton added, saying public schools and NCPS in particular are in a “crisis period.”

Despite calling the schools’ budget request “unprecedented,” Parr said he could understand the increase: “especially the support staff and the salary scales and how grossly underpaid many of them are for the work that they do. I don’t necessarily feel that it is our responsibility to resolve that problem — I think there are opportunities within the schools’ budget to address that — but I do feel that there is an opportunity for us to help.”

Parr said he could not justify funding a $3.4 million increase.

As to the increase in the real estate tax rate that full funding would require: “I’ve already gotten pushback from quite a few members of our community why it’s not lower. So I would be hesitant to increase that number beyond the $.65,” Parr said, settling on $1.5 million as the highest he could support funding the schools.

Reed said adjusting the salary scales was his main concern and is “long overdue.” He argued salary increases would attract long-term teachers and retain experienced educators, and the division hasn’t been able to fill all funded positions regardless, meaning some salary increases will go unallocated and be available for the school board to make capital improvements.

Conversations grew tense after Barton said he hadn’t witnessed the board be “generous” towards the schools during his teaching tenure with the division. Other board members scoffed at his comment. He asked the board what they found humorous about the discussion.

“I’m not laughing at the children of Nelson County,” Parr said. “I’m laughing at the idea that this board has not been generous to the schools.”

Harvey said the county has always separated the schools’ budget from all other departments’ requests and “they’ve been given the max.”

“Listen, you forget that I spent 30 years in the school system,” Barton responded, “and I would see where that money would come from and what we needed and what we didn’t get. So don’t give me this idea that this board has always maximized the amount of money that’s given to the schools.”

“We’re generously asking more from the taxpayer every time,” Rutherford said, referencing other Virginia areas that haven’t funded schools’ capital improvements.

“You’re asking the schools to take a look at their budget and make $2 million worth of cuts,” Reed said.

Rutherford responded every agency has to make cuts to their budgets.

“It’s artificial; it’s not a cut,” Carter said.

Reed compared the board’s response to the schools’ request to its address of fire and EMS requests: “We don’t roll our eyes, we don’t laugh, we don’t say it’s ridiculous, we don’t say it’s unprecedented, we’re generous. We do it. We do those things that they ask of us and we follow the leadership of those people who are specialists in those areas and who know it because they do it. And I think that’s a good model,” he said.

“The eye roll had nothing to do with the schools’ budget,” Parr responded. “The eye roll had to do with the disrespect to this board historically and their support of the schools.”

Barton said education is the most important thing in Nelson County and during his time with the schools “we could have used a lot more money.”

Barton added he could not believe the schools would request $3 million more than what they needed: “I believe in their integrity, as well as I believe in your integrity.”

Harvey said, “They know that’s not going to happen,” responding to Barton’s “Why?” with “When have we given any kind of $3.4 million increase in a single year?”

Barton said the request comes from an extraordinary year. Rutherford argued it has been an extraordinary year for everyone, Harvey adding “especially the taxpayer.”

Parr said he respected Barton’s years in the classroom but hoped the board would recognize his experience building budgets on the school board for 16 years: “I understand how that works.”

Reed asked Parr if the schools always ask for something they don’t think they’ll receive. Parr said his was a “pretty loaded question” and passive-aggressive.

Parr said the schools have rarely had a fully funded budget request.

“Every time they have not gotten 100% funding of their budget the school system has not imploded.”

He said he would love to fund a $20 hourly minimum wage for every schools’ employee and be in the top 25th percentile on the pay scale.

“I get all of those wants. I did it, I lived it, I understand it. I also understand that when that money’s not allocated, that’s when the real roll-your-sleeves-up work starts to happen and you have to figure out how to work with what you have.”

The board will authorize a public hearing on its completed budget, to include a $1.5 million funding increase to the schools, at its April 12 regular meeting.

