Nelson supervisors approve permit for Faber banquet hall

A special use permit for a banquet hall in Faber has received unanimous approval from the Nelson County Board of Supervisors.
Located at 8671 Irish Road, the 319-acre property is zoned Agriculture (A-1) and Randy Sklar, the property’s owner, plans to construct a roughly 4,500-square-foot facility for hosting public and private events in a barn-style structure.
“It’s as close to a barn as we could get it,” Sklar, of Mechanicsville, said of the project design.
The proposed entrance to access the banquet hall is located on Church Lane. The Nelson County Planning Commission during its July meeting voted 3-3 on a motion to recommend approval, which mean it failed to advance.
Sklar — who said the property is “phenomenal” and he knew within a minute of seeing it he wanted move there with his family — said a company would be hired to properly manage traffic during large events.
“I want to do right by the neighbors,” Sklar said. “Most of our events are going to happen in the evenings.”
He said will bring cattle on the property within the next month and the new business would provide several jobs.
“We’re trying to create opportunities for the people in the community for work,” Sylar said, adding: “I don’t want to take away [from Faber’s character]. I don’t want to develop a big neighborhood. A barn and some cattle and that’s the effects we are looking for … I don’t see it is developing.”
Lovingston resident Al Weed was among several who support the project during a public hearing at the board’s Aug. 10 meeting. Weed spoke of the county’s strength in rural tourism and said the banquet hall adds to it with an ideal location and design complimentary of the Faber countryside. The attraction will draw in residents from the U.S. 29 and Virginia 151 corridors and be another attraction for tourists who come to the county and leave singing its praises.
“The value and effectiveness of this word-of-mouth advertising is valuable,” Weed said.
Weed also described the project as “minimally invasive” to the community.
“He chose to honor the local zoning process,” Weed said of Sklar’s application. “He has promised to be a good neighbor and I can personally vouch for him in this regard.”
Patricia Sites, a Shipman resident, also supported the project and said it would bring opportunities for small businesses, such as catering and event planning, in addition to the people who will come to Nelson County for weddings and other special gatherings.
“There are very few wedding venues in Nelson County that don’t include wine or beer,” Sites said. “I think it will be an asset for the community.”
Faber resident Carlton Ballowe, who said he is adjoining property owner of the banquet hall, said people are drawn to Nelson for its scenic beauty and rural character but many also come for individual liberties and private property rights.
“I’ve always said in the absence of a compelling public interest to the contrary, a person should be able to do as they please with their property,” Ballowe said in voicing his support.
Greg Amante, of Rock Spring Road, spoke in opposition and said, like Sklar, he left a big city to move to Nelson.
“I don’t believe guys like Randy or I should come here and throw a community on its head just so we can live a better life,” Amante said. “It’s not fair to the people before us.”
He at a previous commission meeting’s public hearing said the community would not benefit from the project.
Faber resident Diana Tyler told supervisors she feels the project would change the character of the community with traffic from weekly events.
“I don’t want Irish Road to become like [Virginia] 151,” said Tyler. “We don’t want that kind of activity in Faber.”
Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said Faber is a unique community and he has seen the effects of jobs leaving the community. Faber’s rescue squad can barely field calls because of lack of volunteers, according to Rutherford.
“Sometimes change is a good thing,” he said. “If anything it’s going to bring several local jobs to the area and that’s a good thing. That area needs to be a thriving community.”
Rutherford said he doesn’t foresee much of a change in the Faber community’s character from the new attraction.
“When you say it’s a million-dollar view — no. It’s a two-million-dollar view,” Rutherford said of the scenic beauty of the property.
Supervisor David Parr said he feels the project is in harmony with the area and does not negatively affect the area’s rural feel.
Ernie Reed, the board of supervisors’ chair who sits on the commission, said he was a naysayer of the project during that review process. He added he feels it will change the character in Faber.
“To me it’s a question of timing,” Reed said. “The fact that we don’t have the zoning ordinance in ways I’d like to see it means I have to go by what the zoning ordinance says.”
Supervisor Tommy Harvey said the last thing suitable for the 319-acre property would be for a subdivision to come in and this type of zoning use is preferable over that scenario.
“I wish this was going across the road from my house,” Parr said.
