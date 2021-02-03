Nelson supervisors mull priorities for capital initiatives

“I think it’s a great facility. I also think the health department has its job in where it needs to be so that it serves its people equitably,” Vice Chair Jesse Rutherford said. “I believe we can support the health department being centrally located and also support the community center.”

West District Supervisor David Parr expanded on the idea, saying improvements for parks and community centers in the county could be a priority for the board as well.

“We have some locations that need to be made into better parks. We have to find ways to attract businesses and we have to find ways to attract residents,” Parr said, alluding to some of the proposed projects.

For perspective heading into the discussion on capital projects, Roland Kooch, with Charlottesville-based Davenport & Company, presented to the board observations on financial trends and debt management and how the county may “layer in” initiatives as debt is paid off over the next decade.

Kooch said the county is in an overall strong financial position in terms of its fund balances, spending and debt management.

According to the presentation, Nelson County could essentially pay off the entirety of its General Fund debt in the next 10 years, exceeding national top ratings.