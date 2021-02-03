Nelson supervisors mull priorities for capital initiatives

As Nelson County dips its toes in the fiscal year 2022 budget, the county’s board of supervisors outlined its priorities for capital improvement projects during a Jan. 29 work session.
Picking from dozens of options compiled from various county departments and constitutional offices, including building inspections, information technology, planning and zoning, recreation, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and county administration, supervisors managed to narrow down four top projects.
In the initial planning discussions facilitated by Chip Boyles and Christine Jacobs with the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, the board identified a swimming facility and recreation center, a new building to be shared by the Virginia Department of Health and Department of Social Services, a sports field complex and development of a business park.
“I think a swimming facility would also be wonderful in terms of community,” South District Supervisor Robert “Skip” Barton said. “The strength of Nelson County, as well all know, is community.”
Using more conservative estimates, the four potential projects total about $60.6 million, according to county documents.
Documents state the proposed $1.5 to $2.5 million sports complex would consist of four multipurpose fields and two baseball fields along with fencing, bleachers, lights, dugouts, restrooms and concession stand. Currently, Nelson County only owns one sports field and must use public school facilities.
Officials are eying the acquisition of a property in Lovingston near the high school and middle school complex that could potentially house some of the big-ticket projects.
The dozens of proposed capital projects are estimated to cost more than $75 million using those same conservative projections.
A shared agriculture complex between Amherst and Nelson counties also was mentioned during discussions but did not make the board’s top four. The two local governments recently have teamed up to begin tackling the initial steps of bringing the career and technical education facility to fruition.
Supervisors spent a good portion of the special called meeting discussing what North District Supervisor Tommy Harvey called the “elephant in the room”: potential locations for the county’s health department and by extension the social services department.
Even with multiple extension to its deadline, the county’s health department offices are in search of a new home while facing eviction from the Blue Ridge Medical Center in Colleen. The department’s lease is set to expire in December.
County Administrator Steve Carter said currently, the Nelson Heritage Center is the only entity proposing office space for the department.
While the Heritage Center brings with it benefits to the community, as pointed out by Barton, its Arrington location lacks a central, equitable location for all county residents, according to county staff.
“I think it’s a great facility. I also think the health department has its job in where it needs to be so that it serves its people equitably,” Vice Chair Jesse Rutherford said. “I believe we can support the health department being centrally located and also support the community center.”
West District Supervisor David Parr expanded on the idea, saying improvements for parks and community centers in the county could be a priority for the board as well.
“We have some locations that need to be made into better parks. We have to find ways to attract businesses and we have to find ways to attract residents,” Parr said, alluding to some of the proposed projects.
For perspective heading into the discussion on capital projects, Roland Kooch, with Charlottesville-based Davenport & Company, presented to the board observations on financial trends and debt management and how the county may “layer in” initiatives as debt is paid off over the next decade.
Kooch said the county is in an overall strong financial position in terms of its fund balances, spending and debt management.
According to the presentation, Nelson County could essentially pay off the entirety of its General Fund debt in the next 10 years, exceeding national top ratings.
With a $1.1 million investment, the county also possesses the financial flexibility to accelerate debt affordability — how much the county can borrow and pay for new debt without requiring new revenues — to as soon as fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1.
Although board members prioritized four projects, several smaller initiatives also were tossed around.
“There are other things that got [support] that are more dependent on which way the wind blows as opposed to what we plan exclusively for in the long term that’s going to commit a lot of resources and a lot of debt,” Board Chair Ernie Reed said. “Those don’t need to disappear, but the fact that they’ve risen to a level of importance is significant.”