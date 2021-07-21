Nelson supervisors thankful for speedy resolve to U.S. 250 road issue

Nelson County officials expressed thanks for the timely repair of a slope on U.S. 250 that reopened a stretch of Rockfish Gap Turnpike sooner than anticipated following a rock slide weeks prior.

A slope failure May 3 resulted in the partial closure of Rockfish Gap Turnpike between Critzers Shop Road and Afton Mountain Road. The project to stabilize the slope recently was finished about two weeks ahead of a forecasted mid-July completion date.

During a July 13 meeting, members of the Nelson County Board of Supervisors praised the coordination of various agencies in completing the project ahead of schedule.

“It was very good to watch government at its best,” North District Tommy Supervisor said of the coordinated efforts. “It didn’t happen overnight.”

“Kuddos for getting that done ahead of time,” Chair Ernie Reed said to Randy Brown, the Virginia Department of Transportation’s residency administrator for the district that serves Nelson County.

Brown said the project was highly complex and took millions of dollars, though he didn’t pinpoint an exact figure.