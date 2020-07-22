Nelson supervisors to soon determine uses of CARES Act funding

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors will hold a special called meeting July 30 to determine uses for the $1.3 million the county received in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.

As of the board’s July 14 meeting, the current amount of federal relief money available to the county is insufficient to cover all requests for its use in the four categories of general government, Nelson County Public Schools, emergency medical services and public safety needs and community relief initiatives. Total requests exceed available funds by about $162,000.

The largest change to the initial proposal brought before the board in June comes in the form of a roughly $630,000 request from Nelson County Public Schools, about 48% of the county’s total CARES Act relief funding.

That funding, according to Nelson County Public Schools Superintendent Martha Eagle, would facilitate technological needs for students’ return to school via either the hybrid or 100% online options the division is considering. The hybrid model will consist of days spent both in the classroom and at home.

The $630,000 from the county would be on top of an additional roughly $424,000 through the school system’s own portion of CARES Act funding. Eagle noted the division has not yet received that money and the state has recommended the division not spend that money until state revenue is known. NCPS has until 2022 to spend the money unlike the funding made available to the county. The deadline for localities to use the money made available by the CARES Act on coronavirus-related expenses is Dec. 30.