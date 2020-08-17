Nelson supervisors unanimously approve cell tower request in Arrington

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a request for the construction of a 199-foot-tall cell tower in Arrington during its Aug. 11 meeting.

Verizon Wireless requested the Class C Tower permit with modifications to current county ordinances to allow for optimal coverage in the area. The monopole tower will be located on a property of about 37 acres with a 10,000-square-foot lease area zoned Agriculture Residential (A-1) at 571 Phoenix Road.

“It is an area where Verizon’s service is minimal to nonexistent, so this site would substantially improve the coverage for this area,” Valerie Long, a lawyer representing Verizon Wireless, said. “It also will increase the capacity of those sites where there already is coverage.”

According to Dylan Bishop, the county’s director of planning and zoning, those changes include raising the maximum height of the cell tower from 130 feet to allow for the 195-foot-tall tower plus an additional 4 foot lightning rod; modifying the fall zone to be less than the required 110% of the total height of the tower; and allowing for a total of 18 antennas, double what is allowed under the zoning ordinance.

Fall zones normally are required to be 110% of the height of the tower, but Verizon Wireless has requested it be changed to 120 feet from the base of the tower set back approximately 124 feet from the property line. Bishop said an engineering report provided by Verizon states in the event the tower were to fall, it would fall within the 120-foot fall zone.