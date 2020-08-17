Nelson supervisors unanimously approve cell tower request in Arrington

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a request for the construction of a 199-foot-tall cell tower in Arrington during its Aug. 11 meeting.
Verizon Wireless requested the Class C Tower permit with modifications to current county ordinances to allow for optimal coverage in the area. The monopole tower will be located on a property of about 37 acres with a 10,000-square-foot lease area zoned Agriculture Residential (A-1) at 571 Phoenix Road.
“It is an area where Verizon’s service is minimal to nonexistent, so this site would substantially improve the coverage for this area,” Valerie Long, a lawyer representing Verizon Wireless, said. “It also will increase the capacity of those sites where there already is coverage.”
According to Dylan Bishop, the county’s director of planning and zoning, those changes include raising the maximum height of the cell tower from 130 feet to allow for the 195-foot-tall tower plus an additional 4 foot lightning rod; modifying the fall zone to be less than the required 110% of the total height of the tower; and allowing for a total of 18 antennas, double what is allowed under the zoning ordinance.
Fall zones normally are required to be 110% of the height of the tower, but Verizon Wireless has requested it be changed to 120 feet from the base of the tower set back approximately 124 feet from the property line. Bishop said an engineering report provided by Verizon states in the event the tower were to fall, it would fall within the 120-foot fall zone.
Bishop said in an email ordinance modifications happen on a case-by-case basis and future tower applications exceeding county ordinances also would need approval from the board.
According to Long, two other towers are located within 2.5 miles of the project, but they are not enough to support cell coverage in the area. Citing statistics provided by Verizon, Long said data usage in households has jumped 10 times during the past 10 years.
“There is certainly a growing demand and a need for this service,” Long said.
Class C Towers must be approved by the board of supervisors, which has the authority to modify height, the fall area and number of antennas.
The supervisors’ approval comes roughly three weeks after Nelson County Planning Commission members had unanimously recommended the project’s approval as well as the modifications be made to county ordinances.
South District Supervisor Robert “Skip” Barton said he believed the people in his district, where the tower will be located, will benefit from the additional coverage.
“I think mostly people want to get cell service, they want it,” Barton said. “There are those who don’t really want to look at [a tower], and I don’t really want to look at it either, but they want cell service.”
The board's public hearing on the matter drew no other speakers.
