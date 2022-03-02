Nelson supervisors vote to cover sheriff's department legal fees

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 16 voted to cover the county sheriff’s department’s legal fees. A motion from Central District Supervisor Ernie Reed that the board commit to cover fees associated with sheriff and officers’ legal counsel was unanimously accepted.

Sheriff David Hill and Major Larry Cindrick appeared at the meeting to request the board elect to follow a Virginia code provision that allows local governments to cover sheriff’s and deputies legal fees if a criminal case is dismissed or they are not convicted.

Hill presented the board with a section from the Virginia General Assembly’s Code on “Providing legal fees and expenses for law-enforcement officers.”

“What you have before you is a code section in regards to representation. If at any point in time anyone in our staff, any law enforcement officer is involved in an investigation that may rise to the level of criminal allegations or charges, the code states that [...] we’re entitled to have an attorney present,” Hill addressed the board.

He said the code affords local governments the power to seek reimbursement for the cost of officers’ legal consultation. He referenced County Attorney Phillip Payne’s service to the board.

“You all have Mr. Payne to consult with at any point in time, if something may arise that you need to have or seek counsel. You’re afforded that luxury. Our office is not afforded that luxury.”

Hill said if a deputy is involved in a criminal investigation, they have a right to consult an attorney. But he nor his deputies budget for legal fees, Hill said.

He asked the board to acknowledge the code, saying it “provides protection for legal counsel” for he, his deputies and the chief deputy if an allegation is made against them that results in an investigation.

The request during the Feb. 16 meeting did not include a dollar figure and is for if the need arises.

The code states “if any law-enforcement officer is investigated, arrested or indicted or otherwise prosecuted on any criminal charge arising out of any act committed in the discharge of his official duties, and no charges are brought, the charge is subsequently dismissed or upon trial he is found not guilty, the governing body of the locality wherein he is appointed may reimburse such officer for reasonable legal fees and expenses incurred by him in defense of such investigation or charge.”

It specifies the reimbursement would be paid from the locality’s treasury. The code says if the governing body elects to reimburse the sheriff or law-enforcement officer for legal fees, the Compensation Board shall pay the locality two-thirds of the amount.

“You’re the most powerful people in this county. I serve you, I serve our citizens just like each and every one of you serve your constituents within your district. So what I’m asking you all to do is please consider supporting this code,” Hill said.

The code does not direct the state to reimburse a locality if an officer is found guilty, Hill said.

He added, “Citizens want transparency. I’m being transparent. So I’m asking you all to please consider this code section. Read it. Ask me questions. I cannot comment in regards to what this is about.”

