Nelson supervisors vote to update kennel definition

What might seem like a minor change to the zoning definition of a “kennel” has been held up for months in Nelson County, bouncing back and forth between the planning commission and board of supervisors.

Supervisors voted 3-2 to amend the definition on Aug. 9 after industry representatives expressed concern at a public hearing.

A kennel was defined in the Nelson County Zoning Ordinance as “a place prepared to house, board, breed, handle, or otherwise keep or care for dogs, cats or similar small animals for sale or in return for compensation.” Kennels were permitted by right (or without local government review and approval) in areas zoned Agricultural (A-1), Service Enterprise (SE-1), and Heavy Industrial (M-2).

The supervisors’ vote to amend the ordinance added the verbs “groom” and “train” to the previous definition, as well as the sentence: “Kennels may include associated facilities necessary to support the operation including but not limited to office space, meeting space, and temporary lodging accommodations exclusive to those clients training with the animals.”

The amendment also updated the districts kennels are permitted in by right. Now, kennels which this definition applies to are only by right in areas zoned Business (B-1) and Heavy Industrial (M-2). Developers intending to build kennels in Agricultural or Service Enterprise districts can only do so with a special use permit, and after planning commission and board of supervisors review.

The planning commission first discussed and voted to recommend approval of the amendment to the board of supervisors at its February meeting.

Then, Director of Planning & Zoning Dylan Bishop appeared before supervisors at the board’s June meeting to introduce options for a zoning ordinance update and request feedback. Dylan said the update originated from two permit inquiries her department had received, for a commercial kennel and for a service dog facility, both to be located on Virginia 151.

The first proposal is for Three-Dog Retreat, an indoor boarding kennel to be at 9485 Rockfish Valley Highway. The kennel would feature luxury pet suites and hold about 50 dogs and 10 cats. The second proposal is for nonprofit Service Dogs of Virginia to build an assistance dog campus on a 10-acre parcel between Chapel Hollow and Blundell Hollow Roads in Greenfield. The $2.5 million facilities would include a training center, facility manager’s home, adult kennel wing, nursery wing and dormitory for clients to lodge on the property while they train with dogs.

“The issue right now is they can’t even apply because we don’t have a use that fits what they’re asking for,” Bishop told the board in June.

At that meeting, supervisors elected to return the ordinance update to the planning commission for review. The planning commission again recommended approval of the amendment at its July meeting and it appeared before the supervisors again in August.

“This wouldn’t affect kennels that are in association with a dwelling if they’re a secondary accessory use to a dwelling — that makes them like a home occupation. This also won’t affect kennels that are already in existence,” County Planner Emily Hjulstrom told the board Aug. 9, meaning the change won’t apply to existing kennels or in-home kennel businesses where kennel operation is secondary to a living situation.

But this information didn’t reassure kennel owners who spoke during a public hearing on the ordinance change.

Amy Swope of Blue Ridge Canine Safehouse in Faber expressed concern about where the line between “commercial” kennel and home occupation rests.

“My kennel building is larger than my house. I have an old farmhouse. My kennel also generates the money that I use to live in my house, so I guess technically it may be considered commercial, but it is on my property and it’s literally what I’ve dedicated my life to. And it’s agricultural.”

Swope asked what would happen if she moved off the property and hired an in-house manager — if her operation would then cease to be a home occupation.

Denise Merricks owns the Camp Merricks dog boarding, day care and training facility in Piney River. Like Swope, her property is zoned agricultural and she runs her kennel out of her home. Merricks’ concern was about what the ordinance change would mean for her business if she decided to expand.

“We had discussed putting up an indoor day care facility that could have a few kennels inside it that would not be attached to our home but on the same piece of property. We also bought another parcel in front of our property that could also potentially house this facility ... Really what my concerns are, if we decide to do more than what we are doing now, how does this impact us?”

Former Nelson Supervisor Tommy Bruguiere took issue with the ordinance removing kennels as a by-right use in the Agricultural district.

“This is a prime example of what agriculture should be used for,” Bruguiere said.

After the public hearing, Hjulstrom clarified the distinction between commercial and home occupation kennels depends on whether the business can fit into the definition of a home occupation: “It’s somewhat subjective but that’s how it is with all occupations.”

She also said any existing kennels in the county will be grandfathered in and not subjected to the ordinance change, “but any kennel that wanted to expand would likely need to do a minor site plan or something like that, and that might trigger it being a special use permit depending on whether or not it could be considered a home occupation.”

Hjulstrom explained the goal of the ordinance change was to broaden the definition so that facilities like what Service Dogs of Virginia has proposed, that provide housing for clients training with dogs, don’t have to apply for several special use permits separately.

But, “making it that broad, we don’t want to then have it be just by right in A1,” she added.

Board Chair Jesse Rutherford said he didn’t have a problem with the change so long as it didn’t affect existing kennels and said the board would amend again if it found the change was affecting kennel owners.

Supervisors Skip Barton and Ernie Reed both expressed support for the update, but Supervisors Tommy Harvey and David Parr objected to removing kennels as by right in agricultural districts.

“First of all, I totally support the idea that has brought this about and the training of the service dogs and all that, but it gives me heartburn to know that we’re making a change for something coming in at the expense of everybody else that’s here,” Parr said.

Supervisors ultimately approved the change, with Barton, Reed and Rutherford voting yes and Harvey and Parr voting no.