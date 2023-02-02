The newest draft chapters of Nelson County’s revised comprehensive plan include more data about the county’s population, geography and public services.

Virginia consulting firm The Berkley Group has been commissioned to help author an updated comprehensive plan, a document to guide county decision-making regarding growth and development up until 2042.

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors and Nelson Planning Commission recently met with The Berkley Group staff to review the chapters and talk strategies.

Chapter two of the draft plan establishes a picture of the county today and introduces a vision for its future. Supervisors and commissioners were not entirely satisfied with The Berkley Group’s first draft vision statement: “Nelson is a thriving destination where people come for the natural beauty and stay for the opportunities and quality of life.”

Supervisor Ernie Reed noted Nelson might be a destination to visitors but isn’t seen that way by people who live in the county.

“A lot of people have lived here for generations and they didn’t come for the natural beauty,” Commissioner Philippa Proulx said. The Berkley Group staff will take the feedback from work sessions and make revisions as they introduce chapters.

According to chapter two, more than half of the county’s population is over the age of 50 and the largest age group of Nelson residents is 65-69 years, following a trend of that group increasing by a decade every decade — up from the largest age group in 2000 being 45-49 years.

Additional demographic info shows how Nelson compares to the rest of the state: 31% of Nelson County residents have a bachelor’s degree or higher compared to 28% of Virginia residents with that attainment. The county’s population is 85% white, 11% Black and 5% Hispanic; Virginia’s population is 69% white, 20% Black and 10% Hispanic. Nelson’s proportion Native American population is the same as the state’s at 0.6%.

According to the plan, the county’s Black population has seen a 20% decrease over the last two decades.

Of the 10,219 housing units in the county, 2,382 are in seasonal use, which includes short-term rentals. The median gross rent in Nelson is $834 compared to $1,326 for the state, but 40% of county renters are identified as “cost-burdened,” meaning they pay more than a third of their income in rent, compared to roughly 30% of renters statewide identified as such.

Nelson’s unemployment rate is in line with the state’s at 3%, but the county’s poverty rate is slightly higher at 12%, compared to 10% statewide. The median income in the county is $62,203, compared to $76,398 for the state.

Over half of Nelson’s labor force commute out of the county for work and 30 minutes is the average commute time.

Chapter six addresses the county’s natural and cultural resources, and maps of the county identify assets and potential challenges to future development.

A map of Nelson’s soils’ suitability for septic systems labels much of the county as “very limited or not tested” and the remaining patches — largely in the southeast third of the county and around Nellysford and Afton — are identified as “somewhat limited” for septic systems.

Forested lands make up 76% of the county’s terrain, followed by farmland, including pasture and cropland, at 10.6% of terrain.

Only 12% of Nelson County’s soils are classified as “prime farmland,” defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as “land that has the best combination of physical and chemical characteristics for producing food, feed, forage, fiber and oilseed crops and is available for these uses,” however the plan does acknowledge Nelson farmers’ successful use of poorer and steeper soils for orchards and vineyards.

The plan defines “ecological cores” as “large, unfragmented patches of natural land with at least 100 acres of interior cover,” and includes a map of ecological cores in the county. There are many of these patches with “moderate,” “high” and “very high” rankings across the county, but four large ecological cores with “outstanding” rankings are in the Dutch Creek and Davis Creek areas, around the Appalachian Trail corridor near Wintergreen and around Crabtree Falls and Spy Rock.

Chapter six of the plan cites the Region 2000 Regional Water Supply Plan (WSP) published in 2011, which found that Nelson County is expected to experience a water supply shortage by 2058.

“That’s way in the future, but we will need to think about that,” Commissioner Mike Harman said.

The Region 2000 Service Authority’s regional landfill in Rustburg — which collects Nelson’s solid waste — is reported to reach its capacity around 2029.

During discussion of the chapter six strategies, Supervisor David Parr expressed support for maintaining the county’s use-value taxation policies, and agreed with Harman about the importance of directing ground-mounted solar energy systems away from pasture-land.

In draft chapter eight, statistics about crime in the county demonstrate a few trends. According to the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services Divisions, there were 26 violent crimes in the county in 2019, up from 10 in 2010. All other listed crimes — property crimes, burglaries, larceny thefts, and motor vehicle thefts — have decreased over the same period.

Commissioner Mary Kathryn Allen advocated for equitable expansion of fire and EMS services, saying newcomers to the county will consider, “if I dial 911 how long are they going to take to get there, what part of the county has the best response time? Those things bring in people but they also help the people that are living here.”

Draft chapters one, two, six and eight of the county’s revised comprehensive plan are available to view at nelson2042.com under the “document library” tab. The next joint board work session is scheduled for March 15. Topics to be discussed are housing and community development, and the local economy and economic development.