Nelson voters make their way to the polls

Nelson voters felt confident after casting their ballots Tuesday.

Theresa Waters stepped out of the Lovingston Fire Department with a warm smile and said she felt good about her vote, and hoped “everyone else gets out and votes” too.

Voters in Nelson County were choosing the next 5th Congressional District representative.

On the ballot were Republican incumbent Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor, and his Democratic challenger, Josh Throneburg of Charlottesville, an ordained minister and business owner.

All 11 of Virginia’s congressional districts were up for grabs this year. District boundaries were redrawn following the most recent census, and the 5th extends from Albemarle County and Charlottesville south to the state line.

Good and Throneburg met for one joint appearance during the campaign. Late last month, the pair appeared at Hampden-Sydney College, where topics of discussion focused on national security, the U.S.-Mexico border, and the incumbent and challenger’s priorities for congressional spending.

At the fire department Tuesday, tents on ether side of the entrance had been staffed since early hours of the morning with community members representing both candidates, greeting voters.

Another voter, Keith Spencer, also said he felt confident after exiting the Lovingston precinct, and that he’d been “anxiously awaiting” Election Day.