Nelson voters prepare to head to the polls

Three seats each on the Nelson County Board of Supervisors and Nelson County School Board are on the line in the Nov. 2 election.
Nelson County also will take part in a governor’s race that could see GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin become the first Republican in more than a decade to claim the office or Democrat Terry McAuliffe win it for a second time.
The lieutenant governor’s race features Republican Winsome Sears, Democrat Hala Ayala, and for attorney general Democrat incumbent Mark Herring faces GOP challenger Jason Miyares.
The Virginia House of Delegates 59th and 20th districts, which includes parts of Nelson County, also is on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Del. Matt Fariss, R-59th, is seeing another term against Democrat Benjamin Moses and Independent Louis Scicli. John Avoli, R-20th, is facing Democrat Randall Wolf.
For local races, two of three races for the board of supervisors is contested with two candidates. East District Supervisor Jesse Rutherford is running unopposed for a second term.
North District Supervisor Tommy Harvey and Central District Supervisor Ernie Reed are seeking to retain their seats against respective challengers, Mary Cunningham and Pamela Brice.
In the school board race, only one candidate, Janet Turner-Giles, officially is on the ballot. She is running unopposed in the North District.
In the Central District, incumbent Margaret Clair, the board’s chair, is running as a write-in against Faber resident and pastor Michael Hevener. George Cheape, the East District representative on the school board, is running as a write-in.
Harvey, the board’s current longest serving member with more than 30 years experience, has said his past knowledge and experience is a strength for the board. A member of the board since 1984, Harvey said in previous interview he has a record of supporting county schools and various programs, has supported the restoration of the Blue Ridge Tunnel Trail and other economic development initiatives wand wants to continue projects in motion such as a future recreational and aquatic center.
“[There’s] a lot of good things and big things going on right now. I mean some big projects...” Harvey said.
Cunningham said in a previous interview priorities include focus on continued support for schools despite dropping enrollment and addressing a lack of affordable housing in the county. She
“I want to see the comprehensive plan be redone and the Rockfish Valley Area plan incorporated into it so that Afton and the Rockfish Valley is a place where there really is a community that lives here instead of it turning into an Airbnb community, which is quickly what’s happening,” Cunningham said.
A Nelson resident for 24 years and foster parent, Cunningham served on the school board from 2009 to 2013 and is serving a second term as a board member of the Rockfish Valley Community Center. Cunningham said through her different experiences she can facilitate people working together on solving issues facing the community.
Reed, the board’s current chair, is seeking a second term and has said he feels he is part of the team sworn to maintain Nelson as a beautiful, safe, healthy and prosperous rural county.
The Faber resident running as a Democrat said his priorities include a new home for the Nelson County Department of Social Services and the health department. Officials have noted in the past the DSS is in need of a larger space while the health department must find a more permanent home compared to the space it currently occupies at the Blue Ridge Medical Center.
Before his election in 2018, Reed previously served as the head of the Nelson County-based group Friends of Nelson, a grassroots movement dedicated to opposing the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, a canceled project he has called “misguided.”
Brice, of Faber, said she was spurred to run after this past year having to deal with at-home learning without reliable access to the internet during the pandemic.
“That’ll make you think long and hard about what’s going on in your community,” Brice said in a previous interview. “...If I don’t participate in helping make good, positive changes, then I’m part of the problem.”
Brice, who is running as a Republican, said increasing community awareness of local happenings, especially for area seniors, more accessibility to local government, improvements to infrastructure along Virginia 151, supporting local businesses and having more community-based activities to participate in are among her priorities.
Rutherford, the board’s current vice chair, said in an April video announcing his candidacy he hopes to build on goals and initiatives that already have begun during his first term. Those include continuing to push for career and technical education in the county and the improvements in the Lovingston and Schuyler areas with broadband, cell coverage, water and wastewater systems and the streetscape improvements of the county’s seat through the Lovingston Revitalization plan.
Rutherford, who is running as a Republican, said the board has to develop smart growth areas in the county. Another priority, he said, is attracting and retaining more young families with children to address stagnant population growth and declining school enrollment, which he believed could be achieved through broadband, affordable housing and access to jobs.
“Pupil losses will be detrimental to our education system so we have to attract people to Nelson County,” Rutherford said.
The three school board members elected Nov. 2 will be tasked with finding a new superintendent to lead the Nelson division of four schools, 1,520 students and more than 300 employees. Martha Eagle, who has served the post since July 2018, has announced she will retire June 30.
In the only contested school board race, Hevener said his goal is promoting and facilitate communication between school administrators, staff, board members, parents and legislators in the Virginia General Assembly. He said he wants parents to feel their concerns are heard.
Hevener also wants to address the gradually declining student enrollment.
“We need to work with our board of supervisors to help Nelson County attract young families, and to be able to have a consistent enrollment,” Hevener said in a recent interview.
Clair’s top priorities are continuing to cultivate a positive working relationship with the board of supervisors; develop a good school budget; help students get caught up and excel in learning after the pandemic disrupted schooling; and advocate for bettering teacher pay and seek ways to boost teacher morale and support through challenging times.
Clair said in a recent interview one of the best things she feels the school board accomplished is fostering a more productive working relationship and communication with the board of supervisors. She wants to continue to development that relationship and advocate constantly for the schools, she said.
“Because when you think about [what] county government exists for, I don’t know if there is a more important job that they have than educating the children,” Clair said. “They are our future.”