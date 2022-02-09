Nelson's Heritage Center makes strides in renovations, continues with health department plans

Nelson Heritage Center Executive Director Johnette Burdette said one of the Arrington site's missions is to support healthy lifestyles for the community, “especially our most marginalized communities.”

In her first year in the role Burdette has initiated and completed multiple projects that contribute to that goal.

The Millenium Group, which oversees the center, recently installed solar panels on the gymnasium roof with $20,000 of grant funding. Burnette intends to install more but said she has already seen an impact.

"Our power bill has been probably 40% what it usually runs around this time of the year," she said.

The group’s 13 board members and 300 members have raised about $400,000 in funding through donations, grants and fundraising. The money will go toward renovating the former segregated all-Black high school’s gymnasium and $100,000 has already gone toward installing an HVAC system.

Burdette explained that many high school alumni have contributed to fundraising.

“They want to see this gym open again," she said.

One of the board’s first members, Constance Henderson, organized the first fundraiser to renovate the gym and raised $10,000, Burdette added.

“The community has really rallied behind the Heritage Center and making it a beacon in the community," Burdette said.

The project is personal for Burdette, a fifth-generation Nelson County resident. All her aunts and uncles attended the segregated high school and her mother was a member of the last class before integration.

“It's more than just a building," Burdette said. "It is definitely standing on the shoulders of giants who started from very humble beginnings and did great things. So it's an obligation to bring it back to its rightful place.”

The group has made significant progress on the gym renovation project. Burdette pointed to a large patch of new floorboards puzzled together with darker originals. Water damage from a leak in the roof made this replacement necessary. When window installation is complete, the entire floor will be refinished.

The group also is partnering with Nelson County High School to refinish the original bleachers. The school’s woodshop class will refinish the boards and return them for reinstallation. Burdette said the final step is painting to return the gym to Nelson Memorial High School’s original colors, white and blue.

At that point, Burdette said, "we’ll be fully operational." The center plans to hold open gym hours throughout the week with a focus on community youth and to re-enter into a contract with Nelson County Parks and Recreation to host the department’s athletic leagues.

The Millennium Group held three monthly farmer’s markets last year and plans to start holding weekly markets at the center of April. The goal, Burdette said, is to make fresh produce accessible to the community while supporting local farmers. The Heritage Center also hosts the Blue Ridge food pantry and the Nelson Heritage Center food pantry.

The center is planning to house the Nelson County Health Department in the wing opposite the gym, and to continue functioning as a community center in the central school building. The front of the high school will receive a “face-lift” but the Health Department will have its own entrance on the side of the building. Burdette said the Heritage Center is in the second stage of lease negotiations with the health department and she received the final lease on Feb. 4. The group plans to start construction in late February and estimates completion in November.

Burdette said the gym renovation project has taken endurance, faith and dedication from the Millenium Group and the Nelson County community. Delays in the project have been due to COVID-19 and not finances, she said.

"A $400,000 price tag for renovations was unheard of, for the community, for this small nonprofit, for this small board of 13 people, but we've done it. And we're at the final stages," Burdette said.

The group has not ceased its fundraising efforts. Burdette said the group currently is holding its annual membership drive and she continues to apply for grant funding sources. The Heritage Center will soon start planning its spring fundraisers, including a red carpet gala to celebrate the gym’s opening.

