New event venue planned for Nellysford

The Mark Addy Inn in Nellysford is one step closer to expanding its bed-and-breakfast business into also serving as an entertainment venue for weddings.

On May 25, the Nelson County Planning Commission voted to recommend approval for a special use permit for the venue at 56 Rodes Farm Dr. with the following conditions: No event may exceed 150 guests; no amplified sound after 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; lighting shall be directional and glare-shielded to prevent light pollution on neighbor's properties, roadways and the night sky; a traffic signage plan will be required; and owners must maintain the existing tree buffer.

Chris Kabbash, the inn's new owner, requested that the property — which received a special use permit in 1988 for a hotel use and currently operates as a bed-and-breakfast with capacity for 25 guests — also be utilized as an event venue, primarily for private weddings.

No new permanent infrastructure, structures, or parking are proposed. Planned renovations and updates to the property for maintenance purposes include painting and replacing furniture and fixtures, Nelson Planning Director Dylan Bishop said.

Current food service is being eliminated and the kitchen will be updated and available to guests, but not as a commercial kitchen. Food, tents, and beverage service at events will be per event and not set up permanently. Camping and glamping will also be eliminated.

Kabbash said there are currently no weddings booked in 2022 or 2023 and most of what he anticipates in the near future are standard nightly house rentals and individual room rentals. They will not be building a permanent event tent and are going to use local tent companies to do tents nightly as needed per event.

Neighbors of the property spoke about their concerns over noise, increased traffic and types of events that would be held at the venue. Jessie Dean said loud noises would be problematic for neighbors and hopes the events won’t take place over the course of an entire day.

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors is set to hear the request at its June 14 meeting.

