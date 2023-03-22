Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday in Woods Mill in Nelson County.

State police responded to the crash at 9:33 p.m. March 19, on U.S. 29 just south of Tidbit Trail and the Nelson County Wayside.

A 2008 Toyota Highlander was traveling south on U.S. 29 when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and caught fire, according to a state police news release.

The driver, Hyon Soo Jung, 76, of Teaneck, New Jersey, died at the scene.

Police said it they could not determine if he wore a seatbelt due to the nature of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.