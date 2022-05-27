New Nelson County administrator named

Nelson County has a new county administrator, Candice McGarry, following a unanimous vote Thursday by the county’s board of supervisors.

Jesse Rutherford, the board’s chair, announced McGarry’s hire immediately following a closed session at a special called meeting. McGarry will serve as interim county administrator beginning June 3 and will assume the role in a permanent capacity effective Aug. 1 when Steve Carter, who has held the post the past 24 years, retires.

“We look forward to great success in this county,” Rutherford said of McGarry's promotion. “We look forward to great success for Mrs. McGarry as we, as a board, move forward in these very exciting times."

Rutherford noted the appointment is historic as McGarry will become the first woman in the county’s history to serve as county administrator.

“And that is something to be greatly celebrated here today in Nelson County,” Rutherford said.

McGarry, who has 22 years of local government experience, thanked the board for its confidence and trusting her with the responsibility.

“I am deeply honored and proud to become the first female county administrator in Nelson County, and I’m excited to begin this next chapter,” McGarry said.

She expressed appreciation for her all her co-workers, past and present, who have taught her so much in her tenure in Nelson. McGarry said she is forever grateful to Debbie McCann, former county director of finance and human resources, and Carter whose inclusive leadership was instrumental in preparing her for the role, as well as her family and their unwavering support of her dedication to public service.

"We have many challenges ahead but I look forward to working with the board, our staff, the school division, community partners and our citizens in turning those challenges into opportunities,” McGarry said.

During her tenure in Nelson County, McGarry worked as finance technician and served as the administrative assistant and deputy clerk until her promotion to the director of finance and human resources post in 2018. Prior to serving in Nelson County administration, McGarry worked at the USDA/Farm Service Agency and SNL Financial.

McGarry holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from Virginia Tech.

Rutherford said in a news release the county received many well-qualified applicants from across the United States and McGarry’s experience set her apart from a diverse field of candidates.

“The Board of Supervisors has tremendous confidence that her background, skills, and obvious dedication will help us move Nelson County forward,” Rutherford said in the release.

After the meeting, Rutherford clarified Carter is taking vacation time he accumulated, which is why McGarry is assuming the interim post before Carter's retirement is officially effective.

McGarry said in the release she looks forward to working with county staff, elected officials and community leaders in the coming years to broaden the local tax base, create employment opportunities and improve the quality of life for the entire Nelson community.

“Nelson County has a rich and culturally diverse history and is a community with tremendous potential,” said McGarry.

In the county administrator role, McGarry will plan, manage and implement the daily operations of county government under the board’s administration. She said her years in local government experience have been spent helping to rebuild the county tax base, improve local broadband infrastructure and build strategic relationships with community partners and stakeholders.

She said she couldn't be happier in the new role.

“I am proud that Nelson County is today a stronger, more vibrant and economically resilient community and I look forward to using my experience to make Nelson County an even better place to live, work and play," she said.

