New Oakland Museum exhibit shows garden club tended community

Many of the items on display at Oakland Museum’s new Nelson County Garden Club exhibit make for pleasant viewing: scrapbooks with award ribbons and newspaper clippings, hand-drawn pamphlets, black-and-white group photographs of former club leaders, and a tiny silver chalice honoring club founder and first president Reba Fitzpatrick Lea.

But exhibit items also demonstrate serious community involvement. Photographs and documents reveal the 87-year-old club was a robust and active organization that shaped the Nelson County community.

The garden club was invited to view the exhibit March 4 before the museum opened March 5 for its 2022 season.

Nelson Historical Society board member Liz Wilbur showed club members two photographs of Nelson County soldiers killed in World War II. She said garden club members gathered records for all 57 Nelson County soldiers who died in the war.

Letters and photographs on display record the garden club’s support for the war effort and contributions to community infrastructure. According to a Nelson County Historical Society statement, the Nelson County Garden Club collected salvage items, sponsored blood drives and bought war bonds, among other contributions.

The exhibit features photos of the Presbyterian church the club bought in 1972 to serve as its clubhouse, a building that would later become the first public library in Nelson County.

Oakland’s Museum exhibit was made possible by the garden club’s donation of records to the historical society. The collection, which the society said is one of its largest, contains meeting minutes, yearbooks, scrapbooks, newspaper clippings and garden and flower information, which will be archived and cataloged on the society’s website.

Garden club member Elizabeth Upshur playfully called herself the “keeper of the boxes.” She drew on the records to write club newsletters but said she wished she’d given them to the society sooner.

“I’m so glad they’ve accepted it,” Upsher said.

The club continues its tradition of civic work with donations, volunteering and a scholarship fund, according to current club president Cheryl Brogdon.

A visit to the Oakland museum starts with a timeline exhibit in what was once the historic building’s kitchen.

Wilbur pointed to the original hand-hewn beams that support the room’s ceiling. Former board member Beth Goodwin indicated where a fireplace was filled in.

The timeline which now wraps around the room’s walls shows significant dates in Nelson County history corresponding with major historical milestones.

The Oakland Museum was closed from March of 2020 to July of 2021 due to COVID-19.

“It did give us time to do this exhibit,” Goodwin said.

Wilbur said the collections and exhibits committee she chairs reworked the museum’s entire first floor during the year-and-a-half closure. The kitchen exhibit made its debut at the July 2021 grand opening.

Garden Club memorabilia is arranged in the tavern room. The red brick building which now houses the museum was once a tavern, built in 1838, that housed and fed travelers and their horses, according to Society literature.

The museum’s second floor continues the story of Nelson, with an exhibit on the advent of electricity in Nelson and a room devoted to the 1969 Hurricane Camille.

“This is a permanent display because we feel like Hurricane Camille kind of put its stamp on us forever and ever and ever. Things changed drastically in the county,” Goodwin said referring to the intense August 1969 storm that devastated large swaths of Nelson County and killed more than 100 people.

She pointed to a plaque listing the names of people killed by the category 5 storm and those whose bodies were never located. The Historical Society’s website lists the official number of lives lost as 124.

“Garden clubs remain resilient through it all,” President of Virginia Garden Clubs Mary Owens said. “We adapt to the crisis of the time.”

The Oakland museum and Garden Club exhibit is open to the public from March to December, from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.