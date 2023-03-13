A new restaurant is coming to the former Home Remedies building on Main Street. Owner and chef Herbert Kerschbaumer talked about his plans for Eddie’s Restaurant and Bar at the March 7 Lovingston Village Association meeting.

Kerschbaumer hails from Switzerland and the restaurant is named after his son. He said Eddie's will serve “European-style” food and have a small stage area for live music.

Kerschbaumer also runs the Lovingston Red Hill Bed and Breakfast.

“The location is fantastic, everything is fantastic. We have the tourists, we have everything,” Kerschbaumer said of Lovingston.

“We have to bring the best possible product to the area.”

Also discussed at the meeting, the Lovingston Historic Walking Tour can now be accessed via the Nelson County Historical Society website, nelsonhistorical.com, or by following the QR-code and map on a new kiosk outside the HeART of Nelson Artisan Collective on Front Street.

Collective President Carla Quenneville researched and created the tour and said it includes 40 historic buildings. Quenneville added the village is in such “pristine” historic condition because of the relocation of U.S. 29 (from what is now Front Street). While the move hurt downtown businesses, it helped preserve historic structures in the highway-adjacent village.