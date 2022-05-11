New social Services, county offices facility in preliminary stages

The conference room in the current Nelson County Social Services buildings seats about 10. Director Angela Rose said her entire staff — 21 full-time and 3 part-time workers — couldn’t possibly fit.

“We’ve outgrown the building,” Rose said.

Her department hasn’t had an all-staff meeting since the pandemic, one of many changes Rose has made to daily operations. Instead the two branches of her department, family services and benefits, hold separate meetings.

Rose has been the director of Nelson County Social Services for almost eight years and has worked in the field for almost 41 years. Her department is currently housed in two connected trailers — one for family services staff and the other for benefits staff — on Front Street in Lovingston.

The county is planning to build a new facility on Callohill Drive across U.S. 29 to house both social services and the offices of building inspection, the recycling commissioner and planning and zoning.

Amanda Spivey, county administrative assistant and deputy clerk to the board of supervisors, recently provided an update on the facility’s development. She said a committee of “folks most familiar with what’s needed” — County Administrator Steve Carter, Finance Director Candy McGarry and representatives from the departments involved, including Rose — interviewed three architectural firms for the contract on April 30. Two recent concepts are estimated to cost the county $3.13 and $3.24 million.

The current social services buildings’ conference room doubles as a supervision room for families and children to meet.

“Our goal is reunification,” Rose said.

She explained when her department takes a child into custody, parents meet with the child under supervision in the conference room.

“If you are a parent coming in to meet with your child, this is pretty confining,” she said.

Rose said she’d like to have a more child and family-friendly supervision room in the new facility. A space for overnight stays is another request.

“More and more, agencies are having to do overnights when we’re having problems finding foster care placements for children,” Rose said.

Her department hasn’t had to provide overnight care for children awaiting foster care placements yet.

Rose also would like the new facility to have interview rooms closer to a waiting room, so clients don’t have to walk through offices to meet with workers.

Rose said her staff “absolutely want a new facility.” She added one frequent complaint is the building’s uneven temperatures; often some areas are too hot while others are too cold.

She said her department’s move to the trailers in about 2002 was meant to be temporary while the county found a new building.

“It was supposed to be a temporary building, a five-year temporary building. But we’ve been here for about 20 years.”

Boxes were piled at one end of her administrator’s office, which used to be a closed file room. Rose said she had to move her administrator — who requires a larger space — to the file room so the admin’s old office could be used for two staff persons’ offices. That Wednesday afternoon, staff were eating lunch at and around an empty desk in a small former office.

“We’re excited; we’re hoping for some good things. We’ve been patient,” Rose said.

Planning & Zoning Director Dylan Bishop said in an email she thinks the county’s decision to move her department’s offices is another effort to provide an increased level of service to Nelson County residents.

“With our comprehensive plan update beginning this year, this will set the stage for how the county develops and progresses over the next 20 years. Much like our current building, our zoning ordinance is primarily from the 1970s and in desperate need of an update,” Bishop wrote, adding she hopes the McGinnis Building, which currently houses the offices of planning and zoning, building inspections and recycling commissioner, can be repurposed to fulfill another need in Lovingston.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.