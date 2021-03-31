North District incumbent seeks reelection to board of supervisors

Longtime Nelson County Board of Supervisors member Tommy Harvey announced March 25 he is seeking another term, hoping to hold onto the North District seat he has held decades.
In an interview, Harvey said there was “no decision to it,” and he wants to see the North District do well. Harvey, who is running as an independent, said he and the board have routinely leaned on his past knowledge and experience.
“When you look at our board right now, you’ve got two members that have less than two years experience. Then you’ve got the other two members who have four years’ experience,” Harvey said.
“Somebody’s got to know what has gone on in the past and know the history of so many things.”
Harvey’s career in local government began when he was voted into office during a special election in 1984 to serve the remaining 14 months of a term vacated by the North District supervisor before him. The incumbent also has served on the Nelson County Broadband Authority, where he supported efforts to secure wall-to-wall fiber internet for the county by 2024; as director of emergency services; and as the former chief of the Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
Harvey called the county’s push for broadband a “tremendous” effort, saying, “We will be the first locality in the state to have our broadband wall-to-wall.”
Having spent 35 years in emergency services, Harvey said he was proud his accomplishments with the Nelson County Emergency Services Council, including helping get it off the ground and increasing funding for the county’s fire and rescue squads.
As a board of supervisors member, Harvey said he has a record of supporting county schools and various programs, has supported the restoration of the Blue Ridge Tunnel Trail and other economic development initiatives.
While he doesn’t have any particular platform he’s running on, Harvey said he plans to run on his track record and he wants to continue “big projects” already in motion, like a would-be recreational and aquatic center.
“[There’s] a lot of good things and big things going on right now. I mean some big projects and the way our financial stuff has worked out its all planned out,” Harvey said.
Continued dropping enrollment in Nelson County Public Schools made worse by increasing school budgets is an issue, “We have got to try and get a handle on,” he said. He added the school budget is the largest expense in the county’s yearly budget and supervisors have in the past approved additional funding of up to a half million dollars for operating costs.
County Registrar Jacqueline Britt said the deadline to file is June 8.