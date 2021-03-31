North District incumbent seeks reelection to board of supervisors

Longtime Nelson County Board of Supervisors member Tommy Harvey announced March 25 he is seeking another term, hoping to hold onto the North District seat he has held decades.

In an interview, Harvey said there was “no decision to it,” and he wants to see the North District do well. Harvey, who is running as an independent, said he and the board have routinely leaned on his past knowledge and experience.

“When you look at our board right now, you’ve got two members that have less than two years experience. Then you’ve got the other two members who have four years’ experience,” Harvey said.

“Somebody’s got to know what has gone on in the past and know the history of so many things.”

Harvey’s career in local government began when he was voted into office during a special election in 1984 to serve the remaining 14 months of a term vacated by the North District supervisor before him. The incumbent also has served on the Nelson County Broadband Authority, where he supported efforts to secure wall-to-wall fiber internet for the county by 2024; as director of emergency services; and as the former chief of the Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department.