Oakland Museum holds sneak preview ahead of official reopening

Ahead of its July 10 reopening, the Oakland Museum of rural history and Hurricane Camille resource center held a sneak preview June 30 showing off its redesigned space and new exhibits for local businesses.

Dozens of people gathered that afternoon at the steps of the museum which is located in the same building that housed a tavern during the first half of the 19th century for the first time in more than a year and a half as the building has been closed for an extended period of time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the official reopening right around the corner, Debbie Harvey, president of the Nelson County Historical Society which oversees operations of the Oakland Museum, said she was excited to reintroduce the space to the county.

“It’s exciting, and I think the fact that we made the best out of what was a bad situation [COVID-19 has] given us time to come in and do a lot of work on the building itself,” Harvey said.

Harvey said the soft opening also would allow museum staff to practice ahead of the official reopening and work out any kinks.

According to Harvey, the pandemic provided the opportunity to not only change the physical space and introduce new exhibits but also to reflect on the direction board members want to take the property in the future.