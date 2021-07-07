Oakland Museum holds sneak preview ahead of official reopening

Ahead of its July 10 reopening, the Oakland Museum of rural history and Hurricane Camille resource center held a sneak preview June 30 showing off its redesigned space and new exhibits for local businesses.
Dozens of people gathered that afternoon at the steps of the museum which is located in the same building that housed a tavern during the first half of the 19th century for the first time in more than a year and a half as the building has been closed for an extended period of time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the official reopening right around the corner, Debbie Harvey, president of the Nelson County Historical Society which oversees operations of the Oakland Museum, said she was excited to reintroduce the space to the county.
“It’s exciting, and I think the fact that we made the best out of what was a bad situation [COVID-19 has] given us time to come in and do a lot of work on the building itself,” Harvey said.
Harvey said the soft opening also would allow museum staff to practice ahead of the official reopening and work out any kinks.
According to Harvey, the pandemic provided the opportunity to not only change the physical space and introduce new exhibits but also to reflect on the direction board members want to take the property in the future.
“To develop those new exhibits which really takes a lot of time really has taken the bulk of the year for us to do and to have done that while we were open … it would have been very difficult,” Harvey said. “It’s just allowed us to sort of rethink some of the things. I think we’ve moved the museum forward as a museum.”
New exhibits include a timeline room that documents Nelson County and American history dating back as far as the pre-17th century all the way to the 21st century and incorporates more modern history. Harvey said the timeline room is designed in a way that can pieces can be swapped in and out.
“There’s a lot of promise that what we’ve done in the past year will allow us to rotate the exhibits more,” Harvey said. “The idea is that the museum will change from year to year and it won’t be the same.”
The Hurricane Camille exhibit now also features a new TV channel that serves as a wealth of digitized information on the catastrophic storm as it tore through the county killing at least 124 people through photos, interviews and testimonials from survivors.
“It’s always sort of been a vision of mine to for us to collect everything that we have that we possibly can on Camille … and pull all that together in one place where it would be accessible to anybody who wanted it,” Harvey said.
Chris Baker, a historical society board member and Nelson native, shared Harvey’s excitement for the museum’s reopening.
“Hopefully we have a lot of people that will be able to come out and really enjoy and see all that we have here,” Baker said. “With the grand opening, hopefully people will come out and, one, learn the history of Nelson County but [enjoy] being able to be active again.”
The Oakland Museum is free to visit and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. Harvey said those hours could change as more volunteers come on board.
For more information on the Oakland Museum, visit www.nelsonhistorical.org.