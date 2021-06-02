Official: NCPS facing bus driver shortage ahead of full return to in-person learning

Nelson County Public Schools currently is facing a bus driver shortage, a problem that has been made worse by retirements and the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Les Campbell, supervisor of maintenance and transportation, the division is short at least half a dozen drivers for what it needs and, with Baby Boomers now exiting the workforce, Nelson is “losing more employees than we have applicants to fill the vacancies.

“We are very much in need of qualified drivers,” Campbell said in an email to the Nelson County Times.

While Campbell said this shortage poses problems for next semester in finding enough staff to cover routes — which offers students and families five full days of in-person learning as well as an entirely online option — it is one the division has faced before the pandemic and one it will continue to deal with.

He also noted that submissions of applications have dropped over the past few years, a trend that many other divisions also have been faced with.

In the past, Campbell said NCPS has relied on office or maintenance staff to cover routes.