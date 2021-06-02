Official: NCPS facing bus driver shortage ahead of full return to in-person learning

Nelson County Public Schools currently is facing a bus driver shortage, a problem that has been made worse by retirements and the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Les Campbell, supervisor of maintenance and transportation, the division is short at least half a dozen drivers for what it needs and, with Baby Boomers now exiting the workforce, Nelson is “losing more employees than we have applicants to fill the vacancies.
“We are very much in need of qualified drivers,” Campbell said in an email to the Nelson County Times.
While Campbell said this shortage poses problems for next semester in finding enough staff to cover routes — which offers students and families five full days of in-person learning as well as an entirely online option — it is one the division has faced before the pandemic and one it will continue to deal with.
He also noted that submissions of applications have dropped over the past few years, a trend that many other divisions also have been faced with.
In the past, Campbell said NCPS has relied on office or maintenance staff to cover routes.
“We will find a way to make it work to get our students to school in a safe and timely manner,” Campbell said. “Unfortunately, due to the shortage of full-time drivers, we have resorted to asking some of our substitute drivers to work more hours to cover some bus routes on an ongoing daily basis.”
NCPS also has invested in a new bus routing software to help “maximize efficiency in both time and in costs moving forward.”
“We are in the process of adjusting our routes due to changing student demographics and in recognition of a decline in student enrollment. We will be better able to access our needs once we have a firm grasp on which students will be returning for in-person instruction next year,” Campbell said in a follow-up email.
Campbell also credited the division’s furlough policy for retaining some drivers through the pandemic. The Nelson County School Board enacted the policy in response to the move to 100% virtual learning which mostly eliminated the need for bus drivers.
Dozens of full-time employees faced furlough but were offered alternative work assignments.
“We were very fortunate that the School Board made the decision to allow drivers the choice to be furloughed ... which allowed them to still be able to receive a pay check and maintain their benefits,” Campbell said. “Without this [policy] approval we may have lost more drivers due to the pandemic.”
Campbell said people interested in learning more can call the transportation office or visit the Nelson County Public Schools website to apply: https://www.nelson.k12.va.us/en-US.