Officials eye shared agriculture complex between Nelson, Amherst counties

Officials are looking at a potential 301-acre farm across the Tye River Bridge as a potential location. An existing structure on the property could be repurposed for future use, Bryant said.

Vice Chair Jesse Rutherford said he felt the concept was a great idea that brings much opportunity for the two counties. He added the potential regional scale of participation could justify having more programs that cannot be supported in Nelson alone.

“I see huge ... opportunity with ag being the focal point of our culture here in Nelson County but to the future jobs that are coming,” Rutherford said of careers related to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). “I think it’s a wonderful and exciting potential and I think by doing it on this regional basis can justify some economies to scales that we struggle with in Nelson County.”

North District Supervisor Tommy Harvey also noted educational opportunities for children with a potential cattle working facility.

“One thing that we had talked about as an ag committee, the average age of a farmer is in the 60s and so the cattle industry, if it’s going to stay a big part of Amherst and Nelson and surrounding counties, you’ve got to get the youth involved,” Bryant said.