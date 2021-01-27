Officials eye shared agriculture complex between Nelson, Amherst counties

Local officials are exploring investing in a new agriculture complex that would serve both Amherst and Nelson counties.
Chris Bryant, a member of the Amherst County Agriculture Committee, presented the idea of a joint venture between the two counties during the Nelson County Board of Supervisors’ Jan. 12 meeting. With the greenlight from supervisors following the presentation, the committee can begin working with local government in both counties to move forward with the initial stages of the project.
The Nelson board has joined Amherst County in funding a feasibility study of the project. No dollar amounts were discussed at the Nelson meeting.
In the committee’s proposal to the board, Bryant said officials are wanting to model the would-be complex to a similar one in Chatham, which is outfitted with offices and conference rooms for rent, equestrian and cattle working facilities, a kitchen for catered events, a space outfitted for local farmers markets and an arena that sits roughly 3,300 people and can be used for different events.
Bryant said the plan is for the complex to be located roughly equal distance between both Amherst County and Nelson County high schools, bringing with it several opportunities for both counties and surrounding localities.
“Their main focus is extended farm and career education for the community whether its primary, secondary or adult and having the facilities for meetings and different things we could have,” West District Supervisor David Parr said during the meeting.
Officials are looking at a potential 301-acre farm across the Tye River Bridge as a potential location. An existing structure on the property could be repurposed for future use, Bryant said.
Vice Chair Jesse Rutherford said he felt the concept was a great idea that brings much opportunity for the two counties. He added the potential regional scale of participation could justify having more programs that cannot be supported in Nelson alone.
“I see huge ... opportunity with ag being the focal point of our culture here in Nelson County but to the future jobs that are coming,” Rutherford said of careers related to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). “I think it’s a wonderful and exciting potential and I think by doing it on this regional basis can justify some economies to scales that we struggle with in Nelson County.”
North District Supervisor Tommy Harvey also noted educational opportunities for children with a potential cattle working facility.
“One thing that we had talked about as an ag committee, the average age of a farmer is in the 60s and so the cattle industry, if it’s going to stay a big part of Amherst and Nelson and surrounding counties, you’ve got to get the youth involved,” Bryant said.
Bryant, who works in Amherst and serves on the county’s agriculture committee, but has lived in Nelson his entire life, said the Chatham complex has “looked at a lot of different avenues” to generate income and officials would attempt to mirror that in Amherst and Nelson.
The facility could generate income through multiple avenues, from event hosting to renting office and conferences spaces to sponsorship opportunities.
“One of the big questions you have with a project like this is how you’re going to pay for it. It is going to take a big commitment from either one or two or more counties to get it off the ground,” Bryant said.
The complex located in Chatham, called the Olde Dominion Agriculture Complex, is owned and operated by the Virginia nonprofit Olde Dominion Agriculture Foundation with invested parties across seven counties, according to the complex’s website.
“That’s what we’re proposing, is that we can work as multiple counties together and get a project like this off the ground that will benefit everybody,” Bryant said.
Amherst County Administrator Dean Rodgers said at this stage the envisioned venue’s purposes would include career and technical education, conferences and office space for agricultural-related businesses and agencies. Events such as fairs, rodeos, stock/horse shows and competitions and recreational activities like camping, trail riding, mud racing and tractor pulls also are potential uses, according to Rodgers’ Jan. 19 report to Amherst supervisors.
The next step is to gather the appropriate stakeholders in such a venture and begin visioning possibilities and preferences before undertaking a design, according to Rodgers. Potential land in both counties has been identified but officials are very early in regard to commitments, funding sources and legalities tied with the plan, he said.
“We’re just trying to develop an idea at this point,” Rodgers said. “But there seems to be a great deal of support from both sides and surrounding counties …”
Other counties and regional bodies have been contacted and have expressed interest in participating in the venture, according to Rodgers.
The Amherst board appointed members Claudia Tucker and Jimmy Ayers to serve on a stakeholder group investigating the potential venue until more formal organizational structures are established.
New Era-Progress reporter Justin Faulconer contributed.