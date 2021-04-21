Officials outline priorities for road improvements in next six year plan

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors has set the next round of road improvements throughout the county for a May 4 public hearing, the same day the board is scheduled to hold a similar hearing over its fiscal year 2022 budget.

The board during its April 13 meeting unanimously agreed on how to prioritize more than a dozen road projects. The county is required to receive public comment on its proposed Secondary Six-Year Plan for fiscal years 2022 to 2027 and its construction priorities list.

The new list comes on the heels of the county having “pretty much exhausted our old list” that it has worked off for the past few years, said Robert Brown, Virginia Department of Transportation representative for the Lynchburg District, which includes Nelson County.

Brown said the list of unpaved roads before supervisors April 13 was compiled through both board and citizen requests and his own recommendations.

The top eight projects in order are Campbell’s Mountain Road, Jacks Hill, Cedar Creek Road, Ball Mountain Road, Whipperwill Lane, Honey Suckle Lane, Cow Hollow and Davis Creek Road. The order of the remaining six projects will be determined after the public hearing.