Officials outline priorities for road improvements in next six year plan

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors has set the next round of road improvements throughout the county for a May 4 public hearing, the same day the board is scheduled to hold a similar hearing over its fiscal year 2022 budget.
The board during its April 13 meeting unanimously agreed on how to prioritize more than a dozen road projects. The county is required to receive public comment on its proposed Secondary Six-Year Plan for fiscal years 2022 to 2027 and its construction priorities list.
The new list comes on the heels of the county having “pretty much exhausted our old list” that it has worked off for the past few years, said Robert Brown, Virginia Department of Transportation representative for the Lynchburg District, which includes Nelson County.
Brown said the list of unpaved roads before supervisors April 13 was compiled through both board and citizen requests and his own recommendations.
The top eight projects in order are Campbell’s Mountain Road, Jacks Hill, Cedar Creek Road, Ball Mountain Road, Whipperwill Lane, Honey Suckle Lane, Cow Hollow and Davis Creek Road. The order of the remaining six projects will be determined after the public hearing.
According to county documents, the 14 listed projects encompass some 14 miles of roadway and carries with it a combined price tag of nearly $2.85 million. A proposed paving of Hunting Lodge Road — from Virginia 604 to Virginia 645 — is the single largest project at 2 miles long and an estimated price of $400,000.
Brown said it’s been a concern in the past for residents as some of the unpaved roads are worked on in sections, which can add up to it being several years before a road is fully paved.
“You do a section of it and it seems like its 10, 15 years before you get back to doing the rest of it,” Brown said. “I would encourage us to finish the roads that we have been trying to complete. I certainly think they should be a high priority to finish what we started.”
Brown said both Campbell’s Mountain Road and Jacks Hill were priorities for him that should stay high on the list.
West District Supervisor David Parr agreed the roads that are “piecemealed” should be prioritized, followed by those roads that are in the worst condition.