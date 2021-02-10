Officials: Potential agricultural complex for Nelson, Amherst generating positive feedback

Ayers added the “who, what, when, where” of the potential project is all very preliminary.

“I think that it’s great two localities can work toward a common goal such as this,” Ayers said. “Especially if we can have a pretty state-of-the-art vocational school located there on the premises that would provide many opportunities to our students here in our county and Nelson.”

Jesse Rutherford, vice chair of the Nelson County Board of Supervisors, said he’s heard the project receive some positive feedback among Nelson residents.

“I think it’s still fresh, but whenever I talk to people about it they’re excited, Rutherford said. “They think its a big piece of the pie on how we make Nelson more sustainable and a better place to live.”

Rutherford, who was appointed alongside Nelson West District Supervisor David Parr to represent Nelson on the stakeholder group, said residents have responded positively to the career and technical education facility that could be a boon to future farming.

“A Nelson-Amherst project like this is a perfect matchup,” Rutherford said. “I couldn’t be more grateful with our colleagues in Amherst and how important this is to both [counties].”