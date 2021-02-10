Officials: Potential agricultural complex for Nelson, Amherst generating positive feedback

Two Amherst County Board of Supervisors members have publicly said they are hearing mostly positive feedback from the Amherst community on exploring investing in a shared agricultural complex with Nelson County.
The two supervisors, Claudia Tucker and Jimmy Ayers, recently were appointed to a group of stakeholders tasked with looking into the possible project, which currently is in very preliminary stages. Tucker said Amherst representatives have scheduled a meeting with Nelson officials to soon discuss the idea further.
“They’re very enthusiastic,” Tucker said. “We are still in the information gathering part of this, but I just think a joint venture with our neighbors and what this could do for our county ... this could be one of the biggest things we give back to this county that we’ve seen yet.”
Tucker said the vast majority of residents she’s spoken with about the idea are supportive.
Agriculture is a major fixture of the Amherst and Nelson communities. In December 2018 the Amherst County Agricultural Committee, a group of residents with expertise in farming and agricultural-related backgrounds and professions, met for the first time.
The committee is involved with pursuing the potential joint venture and recently discussed it with Nelson County supervisors.
Ayers added the “who, what, when, where” of the potential project is all very preliminary.
“I think that it’s great two localities can work toward a common goal such as this,” Ayers said. “Especially if we can have a pretty state-of-the-art vocational school located there on the premises that would provide many opportunities to our students here in our county and Nelson.”
Jesse Rutherford, vice chair of the Nelson County Board of Supervisors, said he’s heard the project receive some positive feedback among Nelson residents.
“I think it’s still fresh, but whenever I talk to people about it they’re excited, Rutherford said. “They think its a big piece of the pie on how we make Nelson more sustainable and a better place to live.”
Rutherford, who was appointed alongside Nelson West District Supervisor David Parr to represent Nelson on the stakeholder group, said residents have responded positively to the career and technical education facility that could be a boon to future farming.
“A Nelson-Amherst project like this is a perfect matchup,” Rutherford said. “I couldn’t be more grateful with our colleagues in Amherst and how important this is to both [counties].”
Chris Bryant, a member of the committee, recently said officials are eying a model similar to one in Chatham, which is outfitted with offices and conference rooms for rent, equestrian and cattle working facilities, a kitchen for catered events, a space outfitted for local farmers markets and an arena for various events.
No specifics of dollar figures, funding sources or a concrete site have yet been discussed in open meetings, but Bryant has said a goal is to find a location of roughly equal distance between the Nelson and Amherst high schools.
Amherst County Administrator Dean Rodgers has said the potential venue could draw in events such as fairs, rodeos, stock/horse shows and competitions and recreational activities like camping, trail riding, mud racing and tractor pulls.
Reporter Nick Cropper contributed.