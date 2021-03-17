Officials share priorities, next steps for joint agriculture complex at first stakeholders meeting

Dozens of residents from both Amherst and Nelson counties, including elected officials from each, gathered last week for the first stakeholders meeting of a proposed agriculture complex to discuss potential ideas and next steps for the joint venture.
Supervisors from both boards compiled a list of priorities for the would-be complex. These include career and technical education, supporting local farmers, having space for events or for regional fairgrounds and self-sustaining facility.
“There’s a lot of ideas on the table and it’s a whole lot of work involved to get this done and what we’re asking for today is for a commitment from whoever’s willing to be some of the boots on the ground to get this pushed through,” said Chris Bryant, a member of the Amherst County Agricultural Committee, at the March 10 meeting at Amherst Middle School.
Bryant was among the group to present the idea of the joint complex to the Nelson County Board of Supervisors in January.
Volunteers were able to sign up to be part of a working group that will serve as an advisory body to the boards of supervisors and their staffs, according to Amherst County Administrator Dean Rodgers. This group will include staff members from both counties.
Officials currently are working to lock down the terms of sale with the land owner of the proposed property that sits on the Amherst and Nelson County line and is roughly an equal distance from both counties’ high schools, Rodgers said.
Bryant said the property is a 305-acre farm located near the Tye River with a cell tower on site.
After the sale is finalized, Rodgers said stakeholders will them go to the boards of supervisors in both counties to request funding to hire a firm to perform a feasibility study and give cost estimates. County staff will then look into different funding options.
Bryant said while the would-be complex will mirror aspects of a similar one in Chatham, the Old Dominion Agriculture Complex, the Amherst and Nelson facility will primarily be focused on vocational workforce training to benefit the surrounding area.
ODAC offers event space for rent, sponsorship opportunities — which bring in $50,000 per year — office space, an equestrian facility and cattle working facility and an arena which can also be rented.
“There are all kinds of ways this facility can pay for itself,” Rodgers said. “We can do the same and we can do more.”
School administration with Amherst and Nelson County public schools voiced their support for the new facility during the meeting.
Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold said despite having the programs, Amherst is limited by its space and resources to offer opportunities for students and engage in these programs. He said the shared agriculture complex could effectively solve that problem.
“In Amherst County Public Schools we talk a lot about making sure our students are life-ready,” Arnold said. “For the last 20 years or so what we’ve been telling parents and students is that being life-ready meant you had to be ready to go to college, to go to a four-year college and that’s not true. That is the furthest thing from the truth.”
Ryan Yarzebinski, Nelson County Public Schools’ supervisor of instruction and CTE supervisor, also voiced his support for the complex that will benefit students in both counties. He said he envisions a “expansive location” allowing students to work hands on in a collaborative setting as well as provide opportunities for leadership and mentorship.
“An ag complex could serve as a destination for elementary and middle school students to interact with their upper classmen as they are exposed to and explore potential career pathways and develop the hands on skills they would need to find success in these future career endeavors,” Yarzebinski said.
Currently, Rodgers said, there is only a loose partnership between the two boards of supervisors and that the two entities would share costs until a formal group is organized. Rodgers also noted the long-term project would be “loaded with hurdles.”
Those members of the working group will likely go on to join the board of directors or serve as officers for the organization once it becomes more formalized, Rodgers said.
Staff in Amherst also has reached out to Campbell and Appomattox counties for possible involvement.
“I think that this is truly amazing and I really appreciate the fact that you have reached out to the adjoining county and the other counties below you to try to get them to come into this,” said Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, who attended the meeting virtually. “It just shows a sense of cooperation and that is something we really need going forward with educating our children.”