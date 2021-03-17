Officials share priorities, next steps for joint agriculture complex at first stakeholders meeting

“In Amherst County Public Schools we talk a lot about making sure our students are life-ready,” Arnold said. “For the last 20 years or so what we’ve been telling parents and students is that being life-ready meant you had to be ready to go to college, to go to a four-year college and that’s not true. That is the furthest thing from the truth.”

Ryan Yarzebinski, Nelson County Public Schools’ supervisor of instruction and CTE supervisor, also voiced his support for the complex that will benefit students in both counties. He said he envisions a “expansive location” allowing students to work hands on in a collaborative setting as well as provide opportunities for leadership and mentorship.

“An ag complex could serve as a destination for elementary and middle school students to interact with their upper classmen as they are exposed to and explore potential career pathways and develop the hands on skills they would need to find success in these future career endeavors,” Yarzebinski said.

Currently, Rodgers said, there is only a loose partnership between the two boards of supervisors and that the two entities would share costs until a formal group is organized. Rodgers also noted the long-term project would be “loaded with hurdles.”