Officials talk priorities for county property, consider YMCA partnership for rec center

Nelson County officials and stakeholders recently met to discuss potential development of the Larkin Property, an approximate 300-acre wooded parcel neighboring the Nelson County High School and Middle School complex.

The county purchased the property for $2.6 million in May, and the county board of supervisors, county staff and Nelson County Public Schools’ administrators met in September to view plans and updated cost estimates for a planned recreation facility and sports fields complex.

The group met in late November and discussed a possible partnership with the YMCA after County Administrator Candy McGarry, Parks and Recreation Director Jerry West and Deputy Clerk to the Board of Supervisors Amanda Spivey took a tour of Charlottesville’s Brooks Family YMCA facility.

According to McGarry’s report, the City of Charlottesville provided a 5-acre land lease and $1.25 million to develop the facility, with Albemarle County also contributing $2.03 million to construction. Charlottesville’s facility is fully owned, operated and managed by the YMCA.

McGarry reported the Piedmont Family YMCA still is working to pay off its capital debt for the project, and leadership would be more interested in solely providing operation management in partnership with the county’s parks and recreation department rather than capital investment for a new county facility.

“They were very excited, I would say, about the possibilities,” McGarry said.

Private donors helped finance the Brooks Family YMCA facility, and she suggested a fundraising component be a part of future development.

“As of right now it looks like a 100% county-built, county-run, county-operated facility. Bringing in the Y would potentially offset some of the operational costs and maybe even some of the capital improvement costs potentially,” Chair of the Board of Supervisors Jesse Rutherford said.

Supervisor Ernie Reed noted partnering with the YMCA could help with staffing a county recreation center.

McGarry said fields or outdoor recreation areas could be a first phase of the project and construction of a recreation center a “longer-term goal.”

Rutherford ordered his priorities for the property as recreation and sports first, followed by housing, then economic development.

“There’s no doubt we’re headed toward sports and rec,” he said.

“We should want them to concentrate as much as possible on recreational facilities,” Supervisor Skip Barton added.

All supervisors present agreed recreation is the first priority for the property; supervisors Tommy Harvey and David Parr were absent.

Reed also suggested the group consider the county’s future energy needs in tandem with other goals, introducing the idea of an electric charging station on the property to be shared by the schools’ and county’s fleets.

Supervisors directed McGarry to proceed with commissioning Lynchburg firm Architectural Partners to create a master plan for the site based on the county board’s goals.