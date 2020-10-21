Officials to hold public hearing on proposed dogs at large ordinance

A public hearing on a proposed ordinance that would amend county code prohibiting dogs from running at large, the result of grassroots efforts by the Piney River community, is planned for the Nelson County Board of Supervisors’ Nov. 10 meeting.
“I think we have a great ordinance here that is going to help protect the community as needed while offering assurances to the hunting community that those dogs are not part of the ordinance,” West District Supervisor David Parr, who helped pen the proposed measure along with a committee made up of several community members said.
According to the language, a dog is deemed to be running at large while it is roaming or running off the property of its owner or custodian and not under immediate control — meaning dogs are not secured via a leash and not responding to commands — or is not within property limits of the owner or other person consenting to its presence.
The proposed measure further defines a dog as being off the property of the owner or custodian to include easements bordering the property for a public right-of-way, public road, public sidewalk or public trail.
Several exceptions are outlined to when a dog is considered to be at large.
Those circumstances include dogs used for hunting provided they are wearing a collar with a tag showing the owner’s name and phone number; supervised field trials or training; fenced dog park or exercise areas established by the county or other governmental agency; service dogs whose handler is unable to use a harness or tether; public service training; and farm dogs.
The ordinance was amended during the Oct. 13 meeting to exclude language which required the owner’s address to also be identified on a hunting dog’s tag.
South District Supervisor Robert “Skip” Barton commended the work done on the proposed ordinance, but said he did not want to see an “aggressive upholding” of the law because many dogs let out on owners’ property are not aggressive.
“This would allow [Nelson County Animal Control officers] to be able to address those instances where the dogs are aggressive. It gives them basically a three strikes opportunity,” Parr said in response to Barton. “It’s a great ordinance and it’s perfect for our community I think.”
The ordinance states upon receipt of a complaint and verifying a dog is running at large as defined by the ordinance, the animal control officer or other law enforcement will issue a written warning to the owner or custodian that future violations will result in a fine of $150. A second violation is a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Owners or custodians of a dog found to be running at large in a pack will be fined $100 per dog found, according to the ordinance.
Pursuant to Virginia code, any dog observed or captured while unlawfully running at large may be “seized, impounded and disposed” of by an animal control officer or other law enforcement.
Supervisors are set to hold the public hearing at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 in the General District Courtroom of the Nelson County Courthouse.
