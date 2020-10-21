Officials to hold public hearing on proposed dogs at large ordinance

A public hearing on a proposed ordinance that would amend county code prohibiting dogs from running at large, the result of grassroots efforts by the Piney River community, is planned for the Nelson County Board of Supervisors’ Nov. 10 meeting.

“I think we have a great ordinance here that is going to help protect the community as needed while offering assurances to the hunting community that those dogs are not part of the ordinance,” West District Supervisor David Parr, who helped pen the proposed measure along with a committee made up of several community members said.

According to the language, a dog is deemed to be running at large while it is roaming or running off the property of its owner or custodian and not under immediate control — meaning dogs are not secured via a leash and not responding to commands — or is not within property limits of the owner or other person consenting to its presence.

The proposed measure further defines a dog as being off the property of the owner or custodian to include easements bordering the property for a public right-of-way, public road, public sidewalk or public trail.

Several exceptions are outlined to when a dog is considered to be at large.