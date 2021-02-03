On the hunt for LOVE: Nelson County family finds new pastime during COVID

As Valentine’s Day quickly approaches, one Nelson County family has been on a monthslong journey to find love throughout Virginia.

Michelle and Zach Ashwell’s 8-year-old daughter Peyton Ashwell has been on a mission since June to hunt down all of the LOVEwork signs in Virginia, a trek that has taken the Arrington family to some of the deepest corners of the state and back.

Spurred by a wanting to get outside safely because of the pandemic, the family now has found more than 120 signs with plans to track down the rest in areas of the commonwealth they have yet to visit, s7uch as those in the northern and southwestern portions of the state.

“I think in a time where there’s this pandemic a lot of people are losing hope and getting depressed and having to be isolated and away from family and at home and this was a way that we found to not go through that,” Ashwell said. “... [I]t was an option for us to have something to look forward to that day.”

According to the state of Virginia’s website, more than 200 LOVEwork signs are located across the commonwealth. Among the newest signs is one planned in the town of Amherst on the grounds of the Amherst County Visitors Center.