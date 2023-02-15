The Tanbark Plaza Walgreens is slated to close later this month, according to a sign posted on the store’s window.

The store will close at 3 p.m. Feb. 23, the sign reads. A spokesperson for Walgreens did not respond to a request for comment about closing the company’s Lovingston location.

Meanwhile, UVA Health has plans to develop a pharmacy in the former Stoney Creek Pharmacy in Nellysford, which closed in 2019.

UVA Health Public Information Officer Eric Swensen emailed a statement to the Nelson County Times in late January.

“UVA Health is working to bring a pharmacy to Nellysford in the former Stoney Creek Pharmacy. We do not yet have a timetable for opening the pharmacy; we hope to have more details to share in the weeks ahead,” Swenson wrote.

Shipman resident Bonnie Burnley first found out the Walgreens was closing in mid January from her doctor’s office, she said in a Feb. 9 phone interview.

“A lot of people depend on that pharmacy and drugstore,” Burnley said.

She’s concerned about the distance she now might have to drive for pharmacy services. Once the Lovingston location closes, Burnley’s closest Walgreens locations are in Lynchburg and Stuarts Draft. She expects she’ll most likely become a customer of the Blue Ridge Medical Center pharmacy (BRMC) in Arrington.

But it’s far less convenient for her, and she’s concerned about the BRMC pharmacy closing earlier, and about the safety of elderly drivers. The Walgreens pharmacy is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, and its drug store is open every day of the week. The BRMC pharmacy is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays.

“You can’t keep closing things that people need,” Burnley said.

Chair of the Board of Supervisors Jesse Rutherford represents the East District and Lovingston. He shared a statement with the Nelson County Times on Friday: “It is very sad to hear that Walgreens is moving from the village of Lovingston. I have spoken to folks close to the situation and it seems not much can be done to change their plans. I am hopeful our other local pharmacy is willing to extend hours so that prescriptions can be gotten on as people return from work.

“I will be in touch with our local providers to see what can be done to fill the gap for our residents.”