Over a year after fall of Kabul, Afghan American speaker shares perspective on refugee experience

Many of the landscapes might appear familiar to those who call Nelson County home: lush pastures, golden-leaved trees, and roads winding through steep mountains. Others would probably appear more foreign: sharp plateaus, high rocky crags, bright blue waterfalls, dunes and beaches with white sand, caves carved into mountain sides, a bustling city around a domed temple, and dense little houses climbing hills — all in the same country.

“This is Afghanistan,” said Meena, an Afghan American psychologist who asked to be referred to only by her first name for security reasons. She spoke Oct. 27 to a packed classroom in the Rockfish Valley Community Center, at an event presented by RVCC and Rockfish Presbyterian Church.

Meena played a video demonstrating this diverse landscape between speaking about her home country, its culture and the difficulties faced by Afghan refugees.

Meena was born in Afghanistan and witnessed both the Soviet war in her county in the 1980s, and the Taliban’s takeover in the 1990’s. A “war orphan,” both Meena’s parents died during the 1980s. After her adopted father died in 1992, she and her adopted mother fled the country and moved to San Francisco.

When the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in August 2021, Meena was at the frontline assisting refugees arriving at Dulles International Airport. She said she would drive to the airport every night after work to witness an “incredible” influx of refugees.

Since then Meena has been providing emotional and mental health counseling, offering mentorship and translation skills, and otherwise assisting Afghan refugees with resettlement.

Refugees fled Afghanistan to escape persecution and retaliation from the Taliban, but Meena described how their struggles were far from over once they landed in the U.S.

She told one story from the airport: “I remember, to this day it’s so vivid in my mind. A mother holding her child in her hand and she’s weeping and shaking and I’m like ‘what’s wrong?’ She goes ‘I lost my child.’ I’m like ‘she’s right there.’ She goes ‘I lost my child.’ Her two-year-old got left behind."

Meera introduced an Afghan boy she met during his transition to a foster home, who speaks both English and the two official Afghan languages, Dari and Pashto. He fled Afghanistan alone as an unaccompanied Afghan minor, leaving parents and siblings behind, but is thriving in an American school.

Meera said of unaccompanied minors, about 80% were sponsored by family members who took them in and the other 20% were placed in foster homes.

Refugees were housed in military bases upon arrival, and then many ended up in hotels, unable to afford more permanent housing. According to Meera, refugees received Medicare and food stamps for eight months, and maybe two visits from a case manager handling 20 to 50 cases at once.

She talked about the desperate need for English as a Second Language (ESL) classes.

“To this day many of them have not had access, and they are dying to learn the language — that is their freedom. We take it for granted, everyone here,” she said. Language, and lack of transportation, were major barriers for refugees to find employment, Meena said.

She encouraged anyone with ESL experience, or who speaks Afghan languages, to offer their services to Afghan refugees, and for others interested in helping to connect with their local Unaccompanied Refugee Minor (URM) program — the closest location is Richmond — to become a mentor or foster parent.

Mostly, Meera recommended compassion, empathy and open mindedness when interacting with newly settled refugees.

She said she shared many identities with those torn from their homeland in August of 2021 as an Afghan American, war survivor and immigrant.

But, “I didn’t need the language, I didn’t need the culture, I didn’t need for them to know that, ‘Hey, I’ve been through all of this.’ I tell you this to remind you, you do not have to have the same identity, the same history, the same background, you just have to have your heart, and your sympathy and empathy. And we all have had adversity. Tap into that. Show up.”