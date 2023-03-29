Jefferson-Madison Regional Library and Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP will offer a paid library internship and scholarship program for students in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties who are considering library careers.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. April 14. Applications may be submitted on paper or online and must include application form, essay of at least 300 words, transcripts, resume, two letters of reference and a letter of college acceptance or a letter from a high school counselor verifying the applicant’s intention to attend college.