Parents object to mask mandate at school board meeting

Parents and community members on Feb. 10 spoke in opposition to Nelson County Public Schools’ mask mandate, which continues to require that all employees, students and visitors wear a mask inside school buildings.

“COVID numbers have gone down, more people are vaccinated and contact tracing has not shown to work but only put kids out of school,” local parent and Nelson County Planning Commission Chair Mary Kathryn Allen told the board.

“There’s no reason for these children to be wearing masks,” Allen said.

East District representative George Cheape told those attending the meeting that the board is continuing to discuss its current mask mandate.

“We’re making the best decisions that we can make with the information presented to us,” he said.

Jen Corbett of Amherst said parents had been forced to comply even if they disagreed with the mandate.

“For two years, parents and grandparents have had their hands tied against our instincts, against our own interpretation of the science and against our own better judgment,” Corbett said.

Corbett said she’d witnessed the effects mask-wearing has on children.

“We’ve watched their grades suffer. We’ve seen our youngest experience speech and developmental delays. We’ve watched our children become complacent about school, about grades, their friends, life in general. Most of us have had to watch our children, or some of us have had to watch our children sink into depression.”

Corbett urged the board to drop the mandate, saying even the “deepest blue states” were doing so and telling the board a majority of Nelson County voted for Gov. Glenn Youngkin because they agreed with his stance on education.

The board has in a statement explained its intent to follow a 2021 Senate Bill that says school boards should offer in-person instruction to students in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Some parents, however, feel Yougkin’s Executive Order 2, which makes face masks optional for families in schools, should be adhered to.

Melanie Bryant of Shipman said her son has never seen his teachers’ or friends’ faces without masks in his first year at Nelson Middle School.

“My son can’t breathe through the mask and thanks to you all and the government my son has become very anxious,” she said.

Paul Wood and Melanie Embrey’s son is in the seventh grade at Nelson Middle and has been refusing to wear a mask in school. They said their son was separated from other students during school hours for two weeks while he would not wear a mask.

“He’s been objectified and he’s been punished for his beliefs, for standing up in the face of tyranny and saying this is not right,” Wood told the board.

“And as a father I love him for that. That’s what we teach him at home. That’s what every parent should teach their kids because the school system is obviously not doing it.”

Wood told board members they were elected to serve the community.

“Keeping our kids wrapped up in a mask is not what this community wants,” Wood said.

In other news:

The board approved a revised 2022-23 division calendar. Director of Instruction and Innovation Kim Douglas amended the calendar based on comments and suggestions from the board at its Jan. 13 meeting.

Assistant Superintendent for Administration Shannon Irvin announced the district had again been awarded a $250,000 school security equipment grant. The money will go towards the purchase of 62 bus radios and 14 handheld radios.

Irvin said the administration is working on updating security at Rockfish River Elementary School. The construction of a glassed-in corridor entrance needs to be completed before June 30 to make use of the grant funding.

Irvin said the board is looking to update schools’ visitor management systems. A large part of the grant will go towards enhancing the Nelson Middle School video and audio systems, Irvin added.

At the board’s request, Irvin calculated the cost to increase the district’s $15 minimum wage to $20. Irvin reported that increasing support staff salaries to $20 with a half-a-percent salary increase with each year of service would cost the district an additional $589,847 with associated benefits.

Irvin introduced the Clean School Bus Program, a grant that would award funds to purchase electric school buses for the district. Irvin said the administration would like to apply for the grant, which would provide $300,000 per bus for as many as 10 buses. The county would need to spend $50,000 beyond grant funding per bus.

Irvin said the buses have a short range before they need to be charged and the district would need to invest $12,000 per charging station.

Cheape expressed concern “given the rural nature of the county” about electric buses’ functionality.

“I don’t want to obligate us to something that may not work,” he said.

West District representative Shannon Powell said she would be interested to see how the cost to power electric buses compares with traditional fuel prices. “I think it’s an opportunity with minimal investment on our part to see how electric school buses would do in our area,” Powell said.

The board unanimously accepted a motion from North District representative Janet Turner-Giles to apply for the grant funding.

