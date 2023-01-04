Parks and rec seeking community feedback for new facility

Nelson County Parks and Recreation is distributing a survey to assess the community’s needs for a potential new recreation facility.

County stakeholders last met in late November to discuss priorities for the facility, slated for property the county recently acquired next to the high school/middle school complex.

“We want to hear from you regarding the state of facilities in the county and help us plan for potential new recreation facilities,” parks and recreation told community members.

The survey is 19 questions long and takes an average of 10 minutes to complete. Questions gauge community members’ everyday recreation participation in the county.

“This will help us see what is needed and the county to potentially provide those amenities for all,” the department said.

The survey can be accessed at surveymonkey.com/r/NCPRNeedsAssessment and paper copies are available at the Nelson County Parks and Recreation office in the Nelson Center at 8445 Thomas Nelson Highway, Lovingston.

Any additional questions about the survey can be directed to parks and recreation staff at (434) 263-7130.