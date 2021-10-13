Pastor a write-in for School Board's Central District seat, incumbent also running

Looking back on the last two years, Clair said one of the best things she feels the school board accomplished was fostering a more productive working relationship and communication with the Nelson County Board of Supervisors, helping the local government entities work together toward the best interest of those they serve, especially from a budgeting standpoint. It is a relationship she hopes to continue and grow, if re-elected.

“Looking forward, I want to continue to develop that relationship, and advocate constantly for the schools, which doesn’t always mean asking for more money, but to be considered as a super important part of what the county does,” Clair said. “Because when you think about [what] county government exists for, I don’t know if there is a more important job that they have than educating the children. They are our future.”

The coming year is one Clair aims to be as a “recovery” time for the school system amidst challenges from the pandemic years.

“We just need to get through another budget year; get kids and everybody back to normal as much as possible; and then set up for an even better year next year,” Clair said.

Part of that work involves the school board’s participation in advocating policy with the Virginia School Boards Association, Clair said.