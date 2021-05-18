Pet of the week: Ben and Jerry

Young cats need a lot of stimulation and often don’t like to be alone. Because of this, you might be considering adopting two instead of one. That’s what you can have with these two adorable brothers, Ben (tabby and white) and Jerry (black and white). Ben is a cat who checks all the boxes — playful, loving and even-tempered. While Jerry is a little shyer than his brother, he’s still curious and friendly with people and other cats. He also likes to explore his surroundings and make sure that everything is in order.