Decked out in rich Jacobean brindle, soft suede ears, and gentle eyes, who wouldn’t wish to make this 34-pound plott hound a cuddle partner? Commander starts out meek but quickly switches over to sweet becoming commander of hearts and a leader of butterflies. He came to us on the thin side, so we have been plumping him up. Now on medication for tick borne infections, it won’t be long before he’ll be at optimal condition. He was surrendered to animal control because his caretaker was no longer able to look after him. Commander enjoys attention and thinks having his own doggie bed is a great thing. Cats residing in our lobby hardly cause him to blink when he walks by. At a young 2 years old, he is ready to absorb any lessons he’s offered. He is quickly coming to appreciate his new routine. The ideal home for this willing hound would be low-key, have a fenced area, and folks willing to spend time bringing out his best behaviors.
Pet of the week: Commander
