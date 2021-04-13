Pet of the week: Etsy

Etsy is an American bobtail, tortie/tabby female born in February 2020. This young mother is gorgeous with a perfect blend of charcoal and light caramel markings — note the caramel eyebrows, nose and paws. Who could resist those soft green eyes? But her beauty is more than skin deep. She’s friendly and playful. She’ll rub up against you and purr to greet you, and she loves being petted on her head. Even though she’s already had a litter of kittens, she still holds on to her inner kitten and you can entertain her endlessly with a feather toy, especially one with a bell on it. She also enjoys laser toys. If you’re looking for love and entertainment, Etsy is ready and waiting. Can you give her the home she deserves?