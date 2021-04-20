Pet of the week: General

General, about 4 years old, came to us like a frightened rabbit. We aren’t sure of his breed, maybe Labrador and some type of herding shepherd. His Black and Tan markings have made some say he looks like a medium-sized (53 pounds), smaller boned Rottweiler. Whatever his mix might be, his cautious but cuddly-bunny personality makes you want to show him that everything will be OK. There is some sadness in his winsome brown eyes when he looks at you and tentatively wags his curved tail. He has been interested in meeting other resident dogs and was respectful, though clearly distrustful, when introduced to our confined cats. General will do best in a non-chaotic home with gentle folks who have good nurturing tendencies. He is waiting for the those who want him as their own special snuggle-bunny.