Gumdrop (left), a female tabby, and Gumby (right), a male silver tabby, were born roughly on Dec. 20, 2020. Gumdrop has three modes: rest, play and eat. When in rest-mode, she’ll relax and purr on your lap. The purring sounds so wonderful. Gumby loves to roll over and have you pet his belly. He is also a great talker. Both are ready to play as soon as you produce a toy. Both love to be petted and their favorite place is to be sitting on your chest. These sibling kittens are good about sharing their food with each other. They are such copy cats. When one goes to eat or drink the other sibling often follows. For more information about either kitten, email foster mom Toby at tz1234@embarqmail.com.
Pet of the week: Gumdrop and Gumby
