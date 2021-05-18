Pet of the week: Tipper

I am extremely cute and lately when people look at me, I have been quietly standing and stomping my right foot for attention. That’s right. I look right at them with my sweet brown eyes and put my foot down because it is time that I left this shelter. I’m not an obnoxious barker so I don’t call out in a big way, but I very much want to be someone’s beloved family member and I will tell you that when you meet me. I will politely shake your hand when we meet too. Please at least consider becoming my hero. I really am a very good boy.