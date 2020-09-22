Piedmont Habitat for Humanity among finalists to receive $25K grant

Piedmont Habitat for Humanity is among 200 finalists to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm Neighborhood Assist program and is asking for the public’s assistance.

According to a news release, residents can vote for Piedmont’s cause “All Homes Can Be Safe, Decent, and Affordable Through Needed Repairs,” beginning Sept. 23 through Oct. 2. Votes can be submitted everyday up to 10 times per day.

The release states the $25,000 will move the organization one step closer to “the vision of a community where everyone has a decent place to live.”

The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions. The top 40 with the most votes will receive the grant. Voters must be 18 years or older with a valid email address.

Piedmont Habitat for Humanity serves the counties of Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Nelson and Prince Edward through affordable homeownership and affordable repairs.

State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods, according to the release.

To vote, visit www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2034796 or go the Piedmont Habitat for Humanity website at www.piedmonthabitat.org.

