Planning commission tables request for banquet hall in northern Nelson County

The Nelson County Planning Commission in a 4-1 vote deferred a special use permit application to construct a banquet hall in the county’s north district during a Feb. 24 meeting.
Corbin Snow, the applicant and owner of the property at 27 Chapel Hollow Road in Afton, is requesting to construct the 4,096 square-foot structure to allow for events such as weddings or events with a maximum capacity of 100 people.
The property also contains a three-unit bed-and-breakfast called The Blue Ridge Farm and previously was home to the Flying Fox Tasting Room.
South District Commissioner Mary Kathryn Allen voted against the motion to defer the application until March.
Snow, who purchased the property in 2019, said he envisions the structure as being a private event space that only can be rented out by guests of the B&B. He noted only about half of the square footage would be available as actual event space.
“I hear ‘banquet hall’ and I just don’t want you all to feel like it’s this massive building,” Snow told commissioners. “My vision as the owner is to have more micro-weddings, smaller weddings that fit the B&B and our business model ... I’m trying to create a market for people who can’t afford some of the other things and places around me.”
Despite no action from the commission, Director of Planning and Zoning Dylan Bishop said construction could begin immediately without approval of the special use permit as the proposed addition is permitted on the property zoned Agricultural (A-1) as a by-right use.
“The by-right [use] just came to my attention Monday,” Snow said to the commission Feb. 24. “If I had known this, the building would have already been built. My biggest hang-up is just the number of events.”
Under the current zoning, the structure — which would be an accessory use to the main operation of the B&B — is permitted to host a maximum of 12 private events per year not to exceed 300 attendees. Events also must abide by the county’s noise ordinance enforced by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
“This is all by-right use, so regardless of what happens with the special use permit for a banquet hall, this can be approved by right and likely will,” Bishop said.
According to Bishop, the permit utilizing the space as a banquet hall would allow an unlimited number of events within the parameters of the banquet hall definition. It also opens events up to the public.
However, any additional events would be limited to only 100 people.
Bishop said additional landscaping would be installed to screen the parking area from Chapel Hollow Road.
North District Commissioner Philippa Proulx noted several concerns voiced to her by neighbors outside of the meeting, including an uptick in noise and traffic as well as her own concern of whether the application fit the definition of a compatible nonresidential use.
She also said a special use permit, if approved by the Nelson County Board of Supervisors, would stay with the land should it come under new ownership.
“I just want to caution against being too taken by what sounds like a very modest plan,” she said during the public hearing.
Bishop said the county’s comprehensive plan, a guide for growth and development, does not adequately define compatible nonresidential uses, leaving that burden to the commission and board of supervisors.
Proulx said she was more comfortable with the accessory use of the structure and a separate special use permit that would increase the number of temporary events per year to not exceed 24 — a number offered by Snow — stating it “accomplishes what applicant is asking for with fewer loopholes and misuses in the future.”
Snow said he intends to adhere to and enforce all restrictions placed on the property, including potential event cut-off times.
“We want to be good neighbor,” Snow said.
The public hearing did not draw any comments. A comment had been submitted via email prior to the meeting.