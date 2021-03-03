Planning commission tables request for banquet hall in northern Nelson County

“The by-right [use] just came to my attention Monday,” Snow said to the commission Feb. 24. “If I had known this, the building would have already been built. My biggest hang-up is just the number of events.”

Under the current zoning, the structure — which would be an accessory use to the main operation of the B&B — is permitted to host a maximum of 12 private events per year not to exceed 300 attendees. Events also must abide by the county’s noise ordinance enforced by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is all by-right use, so regardless of what happens with the special use permit for a banquet hall, this can be approved by right and likely will,” Bishop said.

According to Bishop, the permit utilizing the space as a banquet hall would allow an unlimited number of events within the parameters of the banquet hall definition. It also opens events up to the public.

However, any additional events would be limited to only 100 people.

Bishop said additional landscaping would be installed to screen the parking area from Chapel Hollow Road.