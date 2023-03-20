Virginia State Police have released new details on a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday on Virginia 151 in Afton.

Police say a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling north on Route 151, north of Chapel Hollow Road, when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, according to a Virginia State Police news release.

State Police responded to the crash at 12:34 a.m. March 16.

The driver, Julian W. Warner, 19, of Faber, was transported for treatment of serious injuries, the release said. He was wearing a seatbelt. Passenger Christopher G. Davis, 27, of Afton, died at the scene. He also was wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending, according to the news release.