Police: Nelson County couple sought on gun, drug charges

Authorities are searching for a Nelson County couple with drug- and gun-related charges resulting from an ongoing investigation.

Brandon Scott Spivey, 34, and Erica Dawn Campbell, 38, both of Nelson County, are sought by the Piedmont Regional Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force and the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, according to a JADE Task Force news release Tuesday.

The release states on Nov. 5, the two task forces executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Campbells Mountain Road in Nelson County. During the investigation, law enforcement seized 1,280 grams of methamphetamine, 62 THC edible products, about 1 ounce of marijuana and a 9mm handgun.

Spivey is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of a schedule II methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana of less than one ounce, one count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II Substance and one count of possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon.