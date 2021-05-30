Police seeking info on hit-and-run that injured two in Nelson County

Virginia State Police are looking for information regarding a late-night hit-and-run in Nelson County that injured two bicyclists, sending one to the hospital with life-threatening wounds.

According to a news release, the crash occurred at 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Virginia 151, about a tenth of a mile south of Devils Backbone Brewery in Roseland.

Two were traveling south on the far right side of the lane when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said.

Evidence collected at the scene suggests the vehicle was a dark gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited, which will be missing its side passenger mirror and might have a damaged right headlight, police said. There also might be additional damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.

One bicyclist, a 54-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. The second bicyclist, a 36 year-old woman also from Pennsylvania, suffered minor injuries, police said.

Both women were wearing helmets with headlights and reflective vests. Their bikes also were equipped with flashing lights.

Virginia State Police Trooper T. Hackenbracht is investigating the hit-and-run. Anyone with information is encouraged to call VSP at (434) 352-7128 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

