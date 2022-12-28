Police: Three dead, two believed missing after SUV swept away by river in Nelson County

Three people — ages 30, 17 and 11 — were found dead in Nelson County after an SUV apparently tried to cross the Rockfish River at a low point but was swept away by the current, state police said.

Authorities are still looking for two more people believed to have been passengers in the vehicle.

At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday, Virginia State Police were alerted to the vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Schuyler. Local and state search and recovery teams responded to the scene to assist with recovering the vehicle.

Police said it appears a 1997 Toyota 4Runner attempted to cross the Rockfish River at a low river crossing on Bridgeport Lane but was been swept away by the strong current. The crossing is on private property.

Two people, an 11-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, were found dead on the riverbank, police said.

A third person, a 30-year-old man, was found dead inside the vehicle once it was retrieved from the river. None of the three were related, police said.

Police are working to determine the exact date the vehicle entered the river.

The three bodies were taken to the state medical examiner's office for identification and autopsies. Police are not releasing the names of the deceased until they have been identified and their next of kin have been notified.

The VSP Search and Recovery Team, VSP Aviation Division, Virginia Department of Emergency Management search teams, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the Nelson County Sheriff's Office continue to search for the two people believed to be missing.